Donna Tosta Joins Millstone Medical Outsourcing To Lead Testing Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Tosta brings more than 15 years of laboratory operations and compliance leadership to Millstone's ISO/IEC 17025 accredited testing program.

FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Millstone Medical Outsourcing, a contract manufacturer and testing partner for medical device OEMs, today announced the appointment of Donna Tosta as Vice President of Testing Operations. Tosta will lead the company's ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory testing operations across two facilities in Connecticut.

Testing delays are among the most common causes of missed device release dates, and quality and regulatory affairs leaders at OEMs depend on testing partners who can move quickly without sacrificing documentation integrity. Tosta's background leading laboratory operations and compliance programs in the pharmaceutical industry positions her to strengthen exactly that combination of speed and discipline for Millstone customers.

Tosta joins Millstone from Evotec, a global drug discovery and development company, where she most recently served in laboratory and site operations leadership roles. She previously spent over a decade at Pfizer in roles of increasing responsibility within Compound Management and Distribution, and began her career at Achillion Pharmaceuticals. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science and Chemistry from the University of New Haven.

“Donna has spent her career bringing discipline and clarity to lab operations under real regulatory pressure,” said Karl Neuberger, Chief Executive Officer at Millstone Medical Outsourcing.“That is exactly the kind of leadership our customers rely on when their release dates are on the line.”

Tosta joins Millstone as the company continues to build out its testing capabilities across accredited laboratories in Bloomfield, Connecticut, Willington, Connecticut, and West Warwick, Rhode Island, supporting microbiology, chemistry, biocompatibility, and package testing for OEM partners nationwide.

For more information about Millstone Medical Outsourcing's contract manufacturing, laboratory testing, and logistics programs, visit millstonemedical.

About Millstone Medical Outsourcing

Millstone Medical Outsourcing takes ownership of complex medical device programs through a single PO model. The company manages suppliers, develops and executes complex cleanroom assemblies, and integrates sterile packaging, laboratory testing, and logistics into a single, accountable program that reduces risk, protects margins, and accelerates time to revenue. Millstone is FDA registered and ISO certified to ISO 13485:2016. Learn more at millstonemedical.



Gregg Olson

Millstone Medical

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Donna Tosta Joins Millstone Medical Outsourcing to Lead Testing Operations News Provided By Millstone Medical September 22, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.