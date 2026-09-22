Three Deaths Expose AAP Govt's Claims Of Curbing Drug Menace, Says Punjab BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 22 (IANS) The deaths of three men owing to drugs in different parts of Punjab on the same day have exposed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's claims of curbing the drug menace, state BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon said on Tuesday.

Expressing concern over the tragic incidents reported from Teja Kalan village in Fatehgarh Churian, where a 22-year-old youth died; Badshahpur in Samana, where a 25-year-old youth lost his life; and Poohla village in Bathinda, Dhillon termed the state government's anti-drug policy a complete failure. Notably, this is the second drug-related death in the same family in Poohla village this month.

Dhillon said young people in Punjab were losing their lives to drugs every day, while the government had failed to deliver the expected results in checking the menace. He said the AAP government had, before coming to power, promised to eradicate drugs from Punjab within three months. However, drug-related deaths continued to remain a serious concern in the state.

“Every day, a mother loses her son and a sister loses her brother to drugs,” Dhillon said in a statement. He said mothers and sisters across Punjab were deeply worried about protecting their young family members from drug abuse. The government needed to understand the pain of families being torn apart by drugs and take effective measures to stop the supply of narcotics, he said.

The state BJP chief said that the drug menace was not merely a law and order issue but a serious challenge linked to the future of Punjab's youth and families.

Dhillon said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is undertaking the“Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra” with the sole objective of eradicating drugs from Punjab at the grassroots level. The yatra is being taken to villages across Punjab to spread awareness against the menace of drugs.

He said that once a BJP government is formed in Punjab, this scourge will be uprooted from the state.