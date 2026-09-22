Drug Consumer Arrested After Social Media Monitoring, Recovers 10.34 Grams Of Smack

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police's Central District has arrested a 27-year-old man, who shared a video of alleged narcotic substance consumption on his Instagram profile, during proactive social media monitoring and recovered 10.34 grams of smack from his residential premises, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, an Instagram profile named“Rehman_Khalnayak_307” was identified after a video purportedly depicting the consumption of a suspected narcotic substance was found posted on it.

Following the discovery, the profile and its associated details were subjected to further scrutiny and verification, and the account user was identified as Rehan, a resident of Takiya Sarai in the Kale Khan area of Delhi.

Acting on the information developed through social media monitoring and local sources, a dedicated team apprehended Rehan on September 21.

The police team comprised Sub-Inspectors Monu Chauhan and Pankaj Kumar, ASIs Sudhir and Sunil, Head Constables Karnal, Dilshad, and Dharmendra, and Constables Deepak, Somveer and Vikram. The team worked under the supervision of Inspector Rahul Singh Adhikari, In-Charge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Central District, and under the overall supervision of ACP/Ops Central District Padam Singh Rana.

During the subsequent investigation, police conducted a search of the accused's residential premises and recovered 10.34 grams of smack, described by police as narcotic contraband.

In connection with the recovery, FIR No. 351/2026 dated September 22 was registered under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at I.P. Estate police station. Further investigation is underway.

During interrogation and investigation, police focused on the circumstances surrounding the recovered contraband and the accused's alleged activities. Further details are being ascertained as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police said the accused has been previously involved in several criminal cases registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act, and the NDPS Act.

According to the police, his previous involvements include cases registered at Daryaganj, I.P. Estate, Jama Masjid, Kamla Market and Chandni Mahal police stations.

The cases include FIR No. 388/2021 under Sections 356/379/411/34 IPC at Daryaganj police station; FIR No. 82/2023 under Sections 356/379/34 IPC at I.P. Estate; FIR No. 200/2024 under Sections 356/379/411 IPC at Jama Masjid; and FIR No. 11/2025 under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Kamla Market.

Another case, FIR No. 290/2025, was registered under Sections 27/61/85 of the NDPS Act at Chandni Mahal police station.

Several other cases under theft, assault and related provisions have also been registered against him at I.P. Estate police station, police said.

Further investigation into the latest case is in progress.