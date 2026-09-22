Govindan Vows Political, Legal Fight Over Pinarayi Vijayan Probe, CPI-M To Hit Streets

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (IANS) CPI-M's Kerala state Secretary M.V. Govindan on Tuesday declared that the party would fight both politically and legally the state government's decision to order a Crime Branch probe into allegations against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T., and her husband and former minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas.

Describing the move as politically motivated, Govindan alleged that the Congress and BJP were working together against the CPI-M.

He said the latest development was aimed at targeting Vijayan and weakening the party.

"There is no case in this. This is nothing but a deal between the BJP and the Congress. We will fight it both legally and politically," Govindan said.

He accused the Enforcement Directorate of engaging in politics and alleged that the central agency was being used against political opponents.

He referred to investigations in several states and alleged that those who did not submit to the BJP were being threatened with jail.

Govindan said the ED was now trying to target Vijayan in order to attack the CPI-M.

He also alleged that Riyas was being brought into the case as part of the same move.

The CPI-M has decided to take the issue to the streets.

The Thiruvananthapuram district committee will organise a march to the Secretariat and protest demonstrations in the capital.

A protest march will also be held in Kozhikode. Riyas said he was ready to face the case with full confidence as he had done nothing wrong.

“Since I have done no wrong, I have nothing to fear,” he said, questioning the Congress-led government's decision to proceed on the basis of the ED report.

He pointed out that Congress leaders had earlier strongly opposed ED investigations against party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"Across the country, political parties, especially the Congress, have opposed the investigation protocols of the ED. Now we have a Congress-led government here. Naturally, there will be a discussion on this," Riyas said.

He also alleged that false stories were being created by including people whom he had never even seen.

He claimed that people were being intimidated while their statements were being recorded by the ED. Riyas said he had already initiated legal action against what he described as false reports and that lawyers' notices had been issued.

On Tuesday morning it was after a meeting between Chief Minister D and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, the decision to announce a probe was made.

Chennithala said that there was no other go other than to direct the state police chief to go ahead, as there are clear cut apex court reference to conduct a probe.

The government ordered the Crime Branch probe after the Advocate General advised that an investigation could be conducted if the ED report disclosed a cognisable offence.

The DGP will decide whether to conduct a preliminary inquiry or register an FIR.

The ED had raised allegations relating to transactions involving CMRL, Exalogic Solutions and others and sought action against Vijayan, Veena and Riyas.

The CPI-M has rejected the allegations and decided to make the probe a major political issue.