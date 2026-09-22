Kasaragod: 70-Year-Old Man Climbs Mobile Tower Over Land Dispute! Read On

Kasaragod: A 70-year-old man climbed a mobile tower with petrol in one hand and a hanging noose ready. He threatened to commit suicide. The Kasaragod Fire and Rescue Services team rescued P.K. Mohandas (70) in a daring operation. Mohandas climbed the tower because he was frustrated. He said he visited government offices for 27 years but authorities did not give him his land documents. Station Officer Dr. Harsha led the rescue team. They tried their best to talk to him and bring him down, but he refused. The team then found his mobile number on a complaint paper he had distributed. They kept calling him on his phone to distract his attention.

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Mohandas looked away for a few seconds. The station officer immediately gave the signal. Rescue team members Jijo J.B., Sree Atul Ravi, E. Praseed, and Pranav climbed the tower quickly. They secured Mohandas safely. Senior Officer H. Umeshan then climbed up with safety equipment. He brought Mohandas down to the ground safely. The team checked his health and found no physical issues. They handed him over to the Badiyadka Police.

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(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. If you face such thoughts, you can call these numbers for counseling support: 1056, 0471-2552056)