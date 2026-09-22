Trump Quotes President Ilham Aliyev At UN General Assembly

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). US President Donald Trump, speaking at the UN General Assembly, quoted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the context of the settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Trump cited President Ilham Aliyev as describing the breakthrough achieved within six months as a“miracle.”

“The President of Azerbaijan said, 'President Trump in six months did a miracle. It was an absolute miracle that nobody thought could be done,'” Trump said.

The US president included the settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia among the conflicts he said had been resolved during his presidency.

He also quoted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as saying that the breakthrough would not have been possible without Trump's personal engagement and his resolute commitment to peace.

Trump listed the Azerbaijan-Armenia settlement alongside agreements involving Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, and Pakistan and India.

According to Trump, his approach to resolving conflicts has involved personal relationships with national leaders, trade, tariffs and the threat of tariffs, with the approach depending on the country.