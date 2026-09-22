BETR INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Better Home & Finance Holding Company Investors Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Better Home & Finance Holding Company (“Better Home”) (NASDAQ: BETR). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (1) Better Home's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macro factors; (2) as a result, Better Home's $1 billion monthly funded volume target was likely to be deferred; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Better Home's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Better Home shares between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. At ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 20, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website,, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey D. Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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