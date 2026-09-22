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2026 U.S. Data Center Portfolio Expands As AI, Cloud Demand And Upcoming Capacity Fuel Investment Opportunities


2026-09-22 11:17:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI and HPC demand is accelerating U.S. data center expansion, creating opportunities for operators, contractors and infrastructure providers, especially in high-growth states

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The USA Data Center Market Portfolio Database provides comprehensive Excel-based analysis of the nation's colocation data center landscape. The product covers 1,164 existing colocation data centers and 631 upcoming facilities, enabling investors, operators, contractors, infrastructure providers, consultants, corporations, and government agencies to evaluate capacity, development pipelines, investment activity, and regional market opportunities.

The database includes data center portfolio intelligence across Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

USA Data Center Market Highlights

  • More than 820 upcoming colocation and hyperscale self-built data center projects are expected to add over 150 GW of capacity across the United States. Numerous announced and planned developments remain dependent on grid connections and power availability.
  • Texas, Virginia, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, and Ohio collectively represent more than 70% of upcoming US data center capacity.
  • Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google continue to expand US data center campuses in response to rising demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-density computing capacity.
  • Cryptocurrency mining companies are entering the high-performance computing market by developing HPC data centers and repositioning existing power-intensive assets.
  • QTS Realty Trust, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Aligned Data Centers, COPT Defense Properties, Equinix, Switch, and NTT DATA rank among the leading US data center operators by capacity.
  • Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Oregon, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Minnesota are each attracting data center investments exceeding $1 billion.

Existing Data Center Portfolio Analysis

The database provides detailed coverage of 1,164 operational colocation facilities. It includes existing white-floor space, rack capacity, operating timelines, design standards, redundancy configurations, and IT load capacity as of March 2026.

  • Market snapshot
  • Region, country, and city
  • Facility address
  • Operator or owner
  • Data center and campus name
  • Core-and-shell and white-floor area
  • IT load and power capacity
  • Rack capacity
  • Year of operation
  • Tier I-IV design standards
  • Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming Data Center Development Pipeline

The product also analyzes 631 upcoming colocation data centers, including projects under construction, announced developments, planned facilities, and recently opened assets. Coverage includes future capacity additions scheduled between 2026 and 2038, along with project-level investment and infrastructure expenditure data.

  • Investment snapshot
  • Region, country, and city
  • Investor or developer
  • Planned white-floor area
  • Planned IT load capacity
  • Total investment in US dollars
  • Electrical infrastructure investment
  • Mechanical infrastructure investment
  • General construction services investment
  • Announcement year
  • Development status
  • Actual or expected opening year

Strategic Market Applications

The USA data center database supports market entry planning, site selection, competitor benchmarking, investment analysis, capacity forecasting, sales strategy, and infrastructure demand assessment. Its facility-level data allows users to compare established data center markets with emerging investment destinations while monitoring the expansion strategies of hyperscale cloud providers, colocation operators, and high-performance computing developers.

Target Audience

  • Data center real estate investment trusts
  • Data center owners, operators, and developers
  • Construction contractors and engineering firms
  • Electrical, mechanical, cooling, and power infrastructure providers
  • New market entrants and institutional investors
  • Consulting, advisory, and research firms
  • Corporate organizations and government agencies

Delivered in Excel format, the database offers structured, actionable intelligence on the US colocation data center market. It provides a consolidated view of existing supply, upcoming capacity, capital investment, facility specifications, and development activity across major and emerging data center locations throughout the United States.

Key Topics Covered
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • 123.Net
  • 1606 Corp.
  • 1623 Farnam
  • 24shells
  • 365 Data Centers
  • 5C Data Centers
  • 910Telecom
  • A5
  • Accelerated Data Works
  • Access US
  • ACS Group
  • Ada Infrastructure
  • Aligned Data Centers
  • American Tower
  • Amnetsystems
  • AMP Capital (Expedient)
  • Amp Z
  • Anthropic and Fluidstack
  • Aphorio Carter
  • Applied Digital
  • APR Energy
  • Archer Datacenters
  • Ardent Data Centers (Northern Group)
  • Arizona Land Consulting (ALC)
  • Ark Data Center
  • Ascent
  • ATI Solutions
  • Atlas Agro
  • Atlas Capital Group
  • Atlas Compute
  • Atlas Development LLC
  • Atmoss LLC
  • Aurum Capital Ventures
  • AVAIO Digital
  • Beale Infrastructure
  • Belltown Power
  • Beltline Energy
  • bigbyte.cc
  • Bitfarms
  • BlackChamber Group
  • BlueBird Network
  • Bluehill Data Services
  • Blueprint Data Center
  • BluSky AI Inc
  • Bolingbroke Technology Center
  • Buckley Bros Holdings LLC
  • Byrd Farms LLC
  • C Spire
  • Caro.net
  • Carrier One
  • Cascade Divide
  • Cawley Partners
  • Centeris Data Centers (Benaroya)
  • Centra
  • CentriLogic
  • Chirisa Technology Parks
  • Cielo Digital Infrastructure
  • Cipher Digital
  • Cirrus Data Services
  • CISP
  • CleanArc Data Centers
  • CleanSpark
  • Cloud Capital and Arcapita (T5 Data Centers)
  • Cloud Centers LLC
  • Cloud South
  • Cloudburst Data Centers
  • CloudHQ
  • Cloudsmart
  • Cloverleaf Infrastructure
  • Cogent Communications
  • Colocation Northwest
  • ColoCrossing
  • Cologix
  • Colohouse
  • Colostore.com
  • Colovore
  • Compass Datacenters
  • Compass Datacenters and Schneider Electric
  • Consolidated
  • COPT Defense Properties
  • Coresite
  • CoreWeave (Core Scientific)
  • Corscale Data Centers
  • Crane Data Centers
  • Creekstone Energy
  • CRG
  • Critical Data House
  • Crusoe
  • Csquare
  • CyrusOne
  • Dakota Carrier
  • Dartpoints
  • DaSTOR LLC (IPR Secure)
  • Data Center West
  • Data Foundry
  • Data Holdings Data Center
  • Data Shelter
  • DataBank
  • DataBridge Sites
  • DataSite
  • DataVerge
  • DC BLOX
  • DCX
  • Decennial Group
  • DeepGreen Western Passage SPV LLC
  • DigiCo Infrastructure REIT
  • Digital Fortress
  • Digital Realty
  • Diode Ventures
  • DRFortress
  • Duos Edge AI
  • Earthnet
  • Echo Star
  • ECL
  • Edge Centers
  • EdgeConneX & TA Realty
  • EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure
  • Edged Energy
  • EIP
  • Element Critical
  • Energy Transfer Data Center
  • Eneus Energy
  • Enseva
  • EQT Infrastructure (EdgeConnex)
  • Equinix
  • Evocative
  • Expedient
  • Fermi America
  • FiberHUb
  • Fibernet
  • Fibertown DC
  • fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)
  • Flex data center
  • Flexential
  • Fogo Data Centers
  • Form8tion Data Centers
  • Fortress Data Centers
  • Galaxy Digital
  • Gemini Data Inc.
  • Geronimo Power
  • GI Partners
  • GigaLand LLC
  • Global AI
  • Global IP Networks
  • Goodman
  • H5 Colo
  • H5 Data Centers
  • Habitat Real Estate Partners & Atlas Development LLC
  • Hampton Technology Park Owner LLC
  • HC Capital Partners
  • HDR Engineering
  • HighBrook
  • Hivelocity
  • Hobart Devco LLC Campus
  • Homer City Development
  • HostDime
  • HostRocket
  • HoustonBunker (Acquired by Cyrpto Company - Arsenal Digital Holdings in 2022)
  • Hudson Interxchange
  • Hurricane Electric
  • Hut 8
  • HW Technology Park Development LLC
  • HydraVault
  • Hyperscale Data
  • HyscaleIX Data Centers (Previously 365 Data Centers)
  • iconnect
  • ImpactData & RAEDEN
  • Imperial Valley Computer Manufacturing LLC
  • INAP
  • InfoQuest Technologies
  • Infrakey DC Parks
  • Inoc
  • Intersect Power
  • IpHouse
  • IREN (Iris Energy)
  • Iron Mountain
  • J5 LLC
  • Jericho Energy Ventures & Comstock Holding
  • Jet.AI & Choo Choo Express (JV)
  • JK Land Holdings
  • JLL
  • Joe's Datacenter
  • Karis Critical
  • KDC Developers
  • Lambda
  • Legacy Investing & GI Partners
  • Lifeline Data Centers
  • LightEdge Solutions (GI Partners)
  • LightHouse Data Centers
  • Lincoln Property Company
  • Lincoln Rackhouse
  • Liquid Web
  • Logistic Land Investments LLC
  • Logistix
  • LOGIX FIBER NETWORKS
  • Long Island Interconnect
  • Longhorn Property Management & RR Realty Holdings
  • LS Power
  • Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink)
  • Mainstream Technologies
  • Inc
  • ManagedWay
  • Markley Group
  • MDC Data Centers
  • Menlo Digital
  • Metro Edge Development Partners
  • Metrobloks
  • Midco
  • Midwest Power Investors LLC
  • Montana Property Group LLC
  • Monticello Tech
  • Mountain West Technology Network
  • Nabiax (Telefonica)
  • NaviSite
  • Nebius & DataOne
  • NEP Real Estate
  • Netrality Data Centers
  • Netrepid
  • Netsonic
  • New Era Energy & Digital
  • New Jersey Fibre Exchange
  • NewYork GreenCloud
  • Nexcess
  • Nexeon Technologies
  • Nexus Data Centers
  • NJFX
  • Northern Data Group
  • NorthPoint Development
  • Novva Data Centers
  • NTT DATA
  • NYGC
  • O'Leary ventures
  • Oasis Digital Properties
  • Omnis Network
  • Open AI
  • Vantage
  • Oracle
  • OpenColo
  • Oppidan & Harrison Street Real Estate Capital
  • Osogrande
  • Otava
  • Overwatch Capital & Idemitsu
  • Pacifico Energy
  • Penzance
  • Peterson
  • PG&E
  • PhoenixNAP
  • Pine Line Inc
  • PointOne Data Centers
  • Potentia Data Center
  • Power Infrastructure Partners & Savannah Prominent
  • PowerHouse Data Centers & Provident Realty Advisors
  • Prime Data Centers
  • Project Apollo
  • Project Turbo LLC
  • Project West WHP - GA LLC
  • Prologis
  • Prometheus Hyperscale
  • Pronghorn Development LLC
  • Prov.net
  • Provident Data Centers
  • Province Group
  • PS Lightwave LightHouse Datacenter
  • Psychz Networks
  • QTS Realty Trust
  • Quasar Datacenters
  • Rack 59
  • Rackspace Technology
  • RadiusDC
  • Raeden
  • Real Estate Pursuits 2 LC
  • Red Post Energy Group & Wise Innovation Hub Venture (OASIS)
  • Red Rock Telecommunications
  • Red Wolf DCD Properties LLC
  • Related Digital/ Oracle / OpenAI
  • Revitalization Unlimited
  • Rocklocker LLC
  • Rowan Digital Infrastructure
  • Ryan Companies
  • Sabey Data Centers
  • Sailfish Digital Ventures
  • Savion
  • SBA Edge
  • ScaleMatrix Holdings
  • Scannell Properties
  • Scott Data Centers
  • SDC Capital Partners
  • Security Land and Development LP
  • Segra
  • Sentinel Data Centers
  • Sequitor Edge
  • Serverfarm
  • Servpac
  • ShatterIt
  • Sierra Data Centers
  • Silver Star Communications
  • Simple helix
  • Sirius Computer solutions
  • SitebData
  • Skybox Datacenters & Prologis
  • Solstice Data
  • Soluna
  • Southeast Property Holdings LLC
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • Stafford Associates
  • Starwood & MARA Holdings
  • Strata Expanse
  • Stream Data Centers
  • Subtac
  • Summit Ridge Energy
  • Sungard Availability Services
  • Surge Development
  • Switch
  • Synergy Fiber
  • T5 Data Centers
  • TA Realty
  • Taurus DC SPE LLC
  • TECfusions
  • Tech Vault
  • TekLinks
  • Telehouse
  • Telesystem
  • TenHats
  • TenKey LandCo
  • TeraWulf
  • Terra Nexus Ventures
  • Teton Digital
  • Texas Critical Data Centers (Sharon AI and New Era Helium)
  • The STEM Practice
  • TierPoint
  • TPC Data Centers
  • Tract
  • Trammell Crow Company
  • TRG DataCenters
  • Tri-Rivers
  • TulsaConnect
  • TurnKey Internet
  • Twin Palms Capital Group
  • US Data Centers
  • Inc. (Digihost subsidiary)
  • US Signal (OneNeck IT Solutions)
  • Usnx
  • ValorC3 Data Center
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Vaultas
  • VENYU
  • Verdantas
  • Verizon
  • Verrus
  • Vinakom
  • Vineyarddatacenter
  • Volico Data Centers
  • Webb Data Center
  • Western Hospitality Partners
  • White Label IT solutions
  • WhiteFibre
  • WowRack
  • Xmission
  • Yondr
  • Zenith Volts Corp

For more information about this report visit

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