2026 U.S. Data Center Portfolio Expands As AI, Cloud Demand And Upcoming Capacity Fuel Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI and HPC demand is accelerating U.S. data center expansion, creating opportunities for operators, contractors and infrastructure providers, especially in high-growth states

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The USA Data Center Market Portfolio Database provides comprehensive Excel-based analysis of the nation's colocation data center landscape. The product covers 1,164 existing colocation data centers and 631 upcoming facilities, enabling investors, operators, contractors, infrastructure providers, consultants, corporations, and government agencies to evaluate capacity, development pipelines, investment activity, and regional market opportunities.

The database includes data center portfolio intelligence across Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

USA Data Center Market Highlights



More than 820 upcoming colocation and hyperscale self-built data center projects are expected to add over 150 GW of capacity across the United States. Numerous announced and planned developments remain dependent on grid connections and power availability.

Texas, Virginia, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, and Ohio collectively represent more than 70% of upcoming US data center capacity.

Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google continue to expand US data center campuses in response to rising demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-density computing capacity.

Cryptocurrency mining companies are entering the high-performance computing market by developing HPC data centers and repositioning existing power-intensive assets.

QTS Realty Trust, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Aligned Data Centers, COPT Defense Properties, Equinix, Switch, and NTT DATA rank among the leading US data center operators by capacity. Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Oregon, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Minnesota are each attracting data center investments exceeding $1 billion.

Existing Data Center Portfolio Analysis

The database provides detailed coverage of 1,164 operational colocation facilities. It includes existing white-floor space, rack capacity, operating timelines, design standards, redundancy configurations, and IT load capacity as of March 2026.



Market snapshot

Region, country, and city

Facility address

Operator or owner

Data center and campus name

Core-and-shell and white-floor area

IT load and power capacity

Rack capacity

Year of operation

Tier I-IV design standards Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming Data Center Development Pipeline

The product also analyzes 631 upcoming colocation data centers, including projects under construction, announced developments, planned facilities, and recently opened assets. Coverage includes future capacity additions scheduled between 2026 and 2038, along with project-level investment and infrastructure expenditure data.



Investment snapshot

Region, country, and city

Investor or developer

Planned white-floor area

Planned IT load capacity

Total investment in US dollars

Electrical infrastructure investment

Mechanical infrastructure investment

General construction services investment

Announcement year

Development status Actual or expected opening year

Strategic Market Applications

The USA data center database supports market entry planning, site selection, competitor benchmarking, investment analysis, capacity forecasting, sales strategy, and infrastructure demand assessment. Its facility-level data allows users to compare established data center markets with emerging investment destinations while monitoring the expansion strategies of hyperscale cloud providers, colocation operators, and high-performance computing developers.

Target Audience



Data center real estate investment trusts

Data center owners, operators, and developers

Construction contractors and engineering firms

Electrical, mechanical, cooling, and power infrastructure providers

New market entrants and institutional investors

Consulting, advisory, and research firms Corporate organizations and government agencies

Delivered in Excel format, the database offers structured, actionable intelligence on the US colocation data center market. It provides a consolidated view of existing supply, upcoming capacity, capital investment, facility specifications, and development activity across major and emerging data center locations throughout the United States.

Key Topics Covered

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



123.Net

1606 Corp.

1623 Farnam

24shells

365 Data Centers

5C Data Centers

910Telecom

A5

Accelerated Data Works

Access US

ACS Group

Ada Infrastructure

Aligned Data Centers

American Tower

Amnetsystems

AMP Capital (Expedient)

Amp Z

Anthropic and Fluidstack

Aphorio Carter

Applied Digital

APR Energy

Archer Datacenters

Ardent Data Centers (Northern Group)

Arizona Land Consulting (ALC)

Ark Data Center

Ascent

ATI Solutions

Atlas Agro

Atlas Capital Group

Atlas Compute

Atlas Development LLC

Atmoss LLC

Aurum Capital Ventures

AVAIO Digital

Beale Infrastructure

Belltown Power

Beltline Energy

bigbyte.cc

Bitfarms

BlackChamber Group

BlueBird Network

Bluehill Data Services

Blueprint Data Center

BluSky AI Inc

Bolingbroke Technology Center

Buckley Bros Holdings LLC

Byrd Farms LLC

C Spire

Caro.net

Carrier One

Cascade Divide

Cawley Partners

Centeris Data Centers (Benaroya)

Centra

CentriLogic

Chirisa Technology Parks

Cielo Digital Infrastructure

Cipher Digital

Cirrus Data Services

CISP

CleanArc Data Centers

CleanSpark

Cloud Capital and Arcapita (T5 Data Centers)

Cloud Centers LLC

Cloud South

Cloudburst Data Centers

CloudHQ

Cloudsmart

Cloverleaf Infrastructure

Cogent Communications

Colocation Northwest

ColoCrossing

Cologix

Colohouse

Colostore.com

Colovore

Compass Datacenters

Compass Datacenters and Schneider Electric

Consolidated

COPT Defense Properties

Coresite

CoreWeave (Core Scientific)

Corscale Data Centers

Crane Data Centers

Creekstone Energy

CRG

Critical Data House

Crusoe

Csquare

CyrusOne

Dakota Carrier

Dartpoints

DaSTOR LLC (IPR Secure)

Data Center West

Data Foundry

Data Holdings Data Center

Data Shelter

DataBank

DataBridge Sites

DataSite

DataVerge

DC BLOX

DCX

Decennial Group

DeepGreen Western Passage SPV LLC

DigiCo Infrastructure REIT

Digital Fortress

Digital Realty

Diode Ventures

DRFortress

Duos Edge AI

Earthnet

Echo Star

ECL

Edge Centers

EdgeConneX & TA Realty

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Edged Energy

EIP

Element Critical

Energy Transfer Data Center

Eneus Energy

Enseva

EQT Infrastructure (EdgeConnex)

Equinix

Evocative

Expedient

Fermi America

FiberHUb

Fibernet

Fibertown DC

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

Flex data center

Flexential

Fogo Data Centers

Form8tion Data Centers

Fortress Data Centers

Galaxy Digital

Gemini Data Inc.

Geronimo Power

GI Partners

GigaLand LLC

Global AI

Global IP Networks

Goodman

H5 Colo

H5 Data Centers

Habitat Real Estate Partners & Atlas Development LLC

Hampton Technology Park Owner LLC

HC Capital Partners

HDR Engineering

HighBrook

Hivelocity

Hobart Devco LLC Campus

Homer City Development

HostDime

HostRocket

HoustonBunker (Acquired by Cyrpto Company - Arsenal Digital Holdings in 2022)

Hudson Interxchange

Hurricane Electric

Hut 8

HW Technology Park Development LLC

HydraVault

Hyperscale Data

HyscaleIX Data Centers (Previously 365 Data Centers)

iconnect

ImpactData & RAEDEN

Imperial Valley Computer Manufacturing LLC

INAP

InfoQuest Technologies

Infrakey DC Parks

Inoc

Intersect Power

IpHouse

IREN (Iris Energy)

Iron Mountain

J5 LLC

Jericho Energy Ventures & Comstock Holding

Jet.AI & Choo Choo Express (JV)

JK Land Holdings

JLL

Joe's Datacenter

Karis Critical

KDC Developers

Lambda

Legacy Investing & GI Partners

Lifeline Data Centers

LightEdge Solutions (GI Partners)

LightHouse Data Centers

Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Rackhouse

Liquid Web

Logistic Land Investments LLC

Logistix

LOGIX FIBER NETWORKS

Long Island Interconnect

Longhorn Property Management & RR Realty Holdings

LS Power

Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink)

Mainstream Technologies

Inc

ManagedWay

Markley Group

MDC Data Centers

Menlo Digital

Metro Edge Development Partners

Metrobloks

Midco

Midwest Power Investors LLC

Montana Property Group LLC

Monticello Tech

Mountain West Technology Network

Nabiax (Telefonica)

NaviSite

Nebius & DataOne

NEP Real Estate

Netrality Data Centers

Netrepid

Netsonic

New Era Energy & Digital

New Jersey Fibre Exchange

NewYork GreenCloud

Nexcess

Nexeon Technologies

Nexus Data Centers

NJFX

Northern Data Group

NorthPoint Development

Novva Data Centers

NTT DATA

NYGC

O'Leary ventures

Oasis Digital Properties

Omnis Network

Open AI

Vantage

Oracle

OpenColo

Oppidan & Harrison Street Real Estate Capital

Osogrande

Otava

Overwatch Capital & Idemitsu

Pacifico Energy

Penzance

Peterson

PG&E

PhoenixNAP

Pine Line Inc

PointOne Data Centers

Potentia Data Center

Power Infrastructure Partners & Savannah Prominent

PowerHouse Data Centers & Provident Realty Advisors

Prime Data Centers

Project Apollo

Project Turbo LLC

Project West WHP - GA LLC

Prologis

Prometheus Hyperscale

Pronghorn Development LLC

Prov.net

Provident Data Centers

Province Group

PS Lightwave LightHouse Datacenter

Psychz Networks

QTS Realty Trust

Quasar Datacenters

Rack 59

Rackspace Technology

RadiusDC

Raeden

Real Estate Pursuits 2 LC

Red Post Energy Group & Wise Innovation Hub Venture (OASIS)

Red Rock Telecommunications

Red Wolf DCD Properties LLC

Related Digital/ Oracle / OpenAI

Revitalization Unlimited

Rocklocker LLC

Rowan Digital Infrastructure

Ryan Companies

Sabey Data Centers

Sailfish Digital Ventures

Savion

SBA Edge

ScaleMatrix Holdings

Scannell Properties

Scott Data Centers

SDC Capital Partners

Security Land and Development LP

Segra

Sentinel Data Centers

Sequitor Edge

Serverfarm

Servpac

ShatterIt

Sierra Data Centers

Silver Star Communications

Simple helix

Sirius Computer solutions

SitebData

Skybox Datacenters & Prologis

Solstice Data

Soluna

Southeast Property Holdings LLC

STACK Infrastructure

Stafford Associates

Starwood & MARA Holdings

Strata Expanse

Stream Data Centers

Subtac

Summit Ridge Energy

Sungard Availability Services

Surge Development

Switch

Synergy Fiber

T5 Data Centers

TA Realty

Taurus DC SPE LLC

TECfusions

Tech Vault

TekLinks

Telehouse

Telesystem

TenHats

TenKey LandCo

TeraWulf

Terra Nexus Ventures

Teton Digital

Texas Critical Data Centers (Sharon AI and New Era Helium)

The STEM Practice

TierPoint

TPC Data Centers

Tract

Trammell Crow Company

TRG DataCenters

Tri-Rivers

TulsaConnect

TurnKey Internet

Twin Palms Capital Group

US Data Centers

Inc. (Digihost subsidiary)

US Signal (OneNeck IT Solutions)

Usnx

ValorC3 Data Center

Vantage Data Centers

Vaultas

VENYU

Verdantas

Verizon

Verrus

Vinakom

Vineyarddatacenter

Volico Data Centers

Webb Data Center

Western Hospitality Partners

White Label IT solutions

WhiteFibre

WowRack

Xmission

Yondr Zenith Volts Corp

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