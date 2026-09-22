2026 U.S. Data Center Portfolio Expands As AI, Cloud Demand And Upcoming Capacity Fuel Investment Opportunities
Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The USA Data Center Market Portfolio Database provides comprehensive Excel-based analysis of the nation's colocation data center landscape. The product covers 1,164 existing colocation data centers and 631 upcoming facilities, enabling investors, operators, contractors, infrastructure providers, consultants, corporations, and government agencies to evaluate capacity, development pipelines, investment activity, and regional market opportunities.
The database includes data center portfolio intelligence across Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
USA Data Center Market Highlights
- More than 820 upcoming colocation and hyperscale self-built data center projects are expected to add over 150 GW of capacity across the United States. Numerous announced and planned developments remain dependent on grid connections and power availability. Texas, Virginia, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, and Ohio collectively represent more than 70% of upcoming US data center capacity. Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google continue to expand US data center campuses in response to rising demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-density computing capacity. Cryptocurrency mining companies are entering the high-performance computing market by developing HPC data centers and repositioning existing power-intensive assets. QTS Realty Trust, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Aligned Data Centers, COPT Defense Properties, Equinix, Switch, and NTT DATA rank among the leading US data center operators by capacity. Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Oregon, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Minnesota are each attracting data center investments exceeding $1 billion.
Existing Data Center Portfolio Analysis
The database provides detailed coverage of 1,164 operational colocation facilities. It includes existing white-floor space, rack capacity, operating timelines, design standards, redundancy configurations, and IT load capacity as of March 2026.
- Market snapshot Region, country, and city Facility address Operator or owner Data center and campus name Core-and-shell and white-floor area IT load and power capacity Rack capacity Year of operation Tier I-IV design standards Power and cooling redundancy
Upcoming Data Center Development Pipeline
The product also analyzes 631 upcoming colocation data centers, including projects under construction, announced developments, planned facilities, and recently opened assets. Coverage includes future capacity additions scheduled between 2026 and 2038, along with project-level investment and infrastructure expenditure data.
- Investment snapshot Region, country, and city Investor or developer Planned white-floor area Planned IT load capacity Total investment in US dollars Electrical infrastructure investment Mechanical infrastructure investment General construction services investment Announcement year Development status Actual or expected opening year
Strategic Market Applications
The USA data center database supports market entry planning, site selection, competitor benchmarking, investment analysis, capacity forecasting, sales strategy, and infrastructure demand assessment. Its facility-level data allows users to compare established data center markets with emerging investment destinations while monitoring the expansion strategies of hyperscale cloud providers, colocation operators, and high-performance computing developers.
Target Audience
- Data center real estate investment trusts Data center owners, operators, and developers Construction contractors and engineering firms Electrical, mechanical, cooling, and power infrastructure providers New market entrants and institutional investors Consulting, advisory, and research firms Corporate organizations and government agencies
Delivered in Excel format, the database offers structured, actionable intelligence on the US colocation data center market. It provides a consolidated view of existing supply, upcoming capacity, capital investment, facility specifications, and development activity across major and emerging data center locations throughout the United States.
Key Topics Covered
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 123.Net 1606 Corp. 1623 Farnam 24shells 365 Data Centers 5C Data Centers 910Telecom A5 Accelerated Data Works Access US ACS Group Ada Infrastructure Aligned Data Centers American Tower Amnetsystems AMP Capital (Expedient) Amp Z Anthropic and Fluidstack Aphorio Carter Applied Digital APR Energy Archer Datacenters Ardent Data Centers (Northern Group) Arizona Land Consulting (ALC) Ark Data Center Ascent ATI Solutions Atlas Agro Atlas Capital Group Atlas Compute Atlas Development LLC Atmoss LLC Aurum Capital Ventures AVAIO Digital Beale Infrastructure Belltown Power Beltline Energy bigbyte.cc Bitfarms BlackChamber Group BlueBird Network Bluehill Data Services Blueprint Data Center BluSky AI Inc Bolingbroke Technology Center Buckley Bros Holdings LLC Byrd Farms LLC C Spire Caro.net Carrier One Cascade Divide Cawley Partners Centeris Data Centers (Benaroya) Centra CentriLogic Chirisa Technology Parks Cielo Digital Infrastructure Cipher Digital Cirrus Data Services CISP CleanArc Data Centers CleanSpark Cloud Capital and Arcapita (T5 Data Centers) Cloud Centers LLC Cloud South Cloudburst Data Centers CloudHQ Cloudsmart Cloverleaf Infrastructure Cogent Communications Colocation Northwest ColoCrossing Cologix Colohouse Colostore.com Colovore Compass Datacenters Compass Datacenters and Schneider Electric Consolidated COPT Defense Properties Coresite CoreWeave (Core Scientific) Corscale Data Centers Crane Data Centers Creekstone Energy CRG Critical Data House Crusoe Csquare CyrusOne Dakota Carrier Dartpoints DaSTOR LLC (IPR Secure) Data Center West Data Foundry Data Holdings Data Center Data Shelter DataBank DataBridge Sites DataSite DataVerge DC BLOX DCX Decennial Group DeepGreen Western Passage SPV LLC DigiCo Infrastructure REIT Digital Fortress Digital Realty Diode Ventures DRFortress Duos Edge AI Earthnet Echo Star ECL Edge Centers EdgeConneX & TA Realty EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Edged Energy EIP Element Critical Energy Transfer Data Center Eneus Energy Enseva EQT Infrastructure (EdgeConnex) Equinix Evocative Expedient Fermi America FiberHUb Fibernet Fibertown DC fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547) Flex data center Flexential Fogo Data Centers Form8tion Data Centers Fortress Data Centers Galaxy Digital Gemini Data Inc. Geronimo Power GI Partners GigaLand LLC Global AI Global IP Networks Goodman H5 Colo H5 Data Centers Habitat Real Estate Partners & Atlas Development LLC Hampton Technology Park Owner LLC HC Capital Partners HDR Engineering HighBrook Hivelocity Hobart Devco LLC Campus Homer City Development HostDime HostRocket HoustonBunker (Acquired by Cyrpto Company - Arsenal Digital Holdings in 2022) Hudson Interxchange Hurricane Electric Hut 8 HW Technology Park Development LLC HydraVault Hyperscale Data HyscaleIX Data Centers (Previously 365 Data Centers) iconnect ImpactData & RAEDEN Imperial Valley Computer Manufacturing LLC INAP InfoQuest Technologies Infrakey DC Parks Inoc Intersect Power IpHouse IREN (Iris Energy) Iron Mountain J5 LLC Jericho Energy Ventures & Comstock Holding Jet.AI & Choo Choo Express (JV) JK Land Holdings JLL Joe's Datacenter Karis Critical KDC Developers Lambda Legacy Investing & GI Partners Lifeline Data Centers LightEdge Solutions (GI Partners) LightHouse Data Centers Lincoln Property Company Lincoln Rackhouse Liquid Web Logistic Land Investments LLC Logistix LOGIX FIBER NETWORKS Long Island Interconnect Longhorn Property Management & RR Realty Holdings LS Power Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink) Mainstream Technologies Inc ManagedWay Markley Group MDC Data Centers Menlo Digital Metro Edge Development Partners Metrobloks Midco Midwest Power Investors LLC Montana Property Group LLC Monticello Tech Mountain West Technology Network Nabiax (Telefonica) NaviSite Nebius & DataOne NEP Real Estate Netrality Data Centers Netrepid Netsonic New Era Energy & Digital New Jersey Fibre Exchange NewYork GreenCloud Nexcess Nexeon Technologies Nexus Data Centers NJFX Northern Data Group NorthPoint Development Novva Data Centers NTT DATA NYGC O'Leary ventures Oasis Digital Properties Omnis Network Open AI Vantage Oracle OpenColo Oppidan & Harrison Street Real Estate Capital Osogrande Otava Overwatch Capital & Idemitsu Pacifico Energy Penzance Peterson PG&E PhoenixNAP Pine Line Inc PointOne Data Centers Potentia Data Center Power Infrastructure Partners & Savannah Prominent PowerHouse Data Centers & Provident Realty Advisors Prime Data Centers Project Apollo Project Turbo LLC Project West WHP - GA LLC Prologis Prometheus Hyperscale Pronghorn Development LLC Prov.net Provident Data Centers Province Group PS Lightwave LightHouse Datacenter Psychz Networks QTS Realty Trust Quasar Datacenters Rack 59 Rackspace Technology RadiusDC Raeden Real Estate Pursuits 2 LC Red Post Energy Group & Wise Innovation Hub Venture (OASIS) Red Rock Telecommunications Red Wolf DCD Properties LLC Related Digital/ Oracle / OpenAI Revitalization Unlimited Rocklocker LLC Rowan Digital Infrastructure Ryan Companies Sabey Data Centers Sailfish Digital Ventures Savion SBA Edge ScaleMatrix Holdings Scannell Properties Scott Data Centers SDC Capital Partners Security Land and Development LP Segra Sentinel Data Centers Sequitor Edge Serverfarm Servpac ShatterIt Sierra Data Centers Silver Star Communications Simple helix Sirius Computer solutions SitebData Skybox Datacenters & Prologis Solstice Data Soluna Southeast Property Holdings LLC STACK Infrastructure Stafford Associates Starwood & MARA Holdings Strata Expanse Stream Data Centers Subtac Summit Ridge Energy Sungard Availability Services Surge Development Switch Synergy Fiber T5 Data Centers TA Realty Taurus DC SPE LLC TECfusions Tech Vault TekLinks Telehouse Telesystem TenHats TenKey LandCo TeraWulf Terra Nexus Ventures Teton Digital Texas Critical Data Centers (Sharon AI and New Era Helium) The STEM Practice TierPoint TPC Data Centers Tract Trammell Crow Company TRG DataCenters Tri-Rivers TulsaConnect TurnKey Internet Twin Palms Capital Group US Data Centers Inc. (Digihost subsidiary) US Signal (OneNeck IT Solutions) Usnx ValorC3 Data Center Vantage Data Centers Vaultas VENYU Verdantas Verizon Verrus Vinakom Vineyarddatacenter Volico Data Centers Webb Data Center Western Hospitality Partners White Label IT solutions WhiteFibre WowRack Xmission Yondr Zenith Volts Corp
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