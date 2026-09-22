AGS Brings The Block To Life At G2E 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Neighborhood-inspired booth will connect new hardware and game launches with table products, online content and the people behind AGS









LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the recent announcement of Glō UR43 TM – the first product in a new video cabinet family – AGS revealed its product lineup for the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2026 to be showcased September 28 – October 1 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Built around the theme“The Block Just Got a Whole Lot Better,” booth 1150 will bring together new hardware and 77 slot games, including 50 never-before-seen titles and a selection of recently released games, alongside table products and online content in a neighborhood-inspired showcase designed to give every part of the AGS portfolio its own place on the block.

“G2E is a big show with a lot to see and a lot to take in, and fair to say, after a few hours some of it can start to blend together,” said David Lopez, President and CEO of AGS.“We always strive to do something different. Over the years, we've built a much broader AGS across Slots, Tables and Interactive, and this year we're giving each part of the business room to stand on its own while still showing how it all comes together. The result is a booth that feels more like a neighborhood and, hopefully, a place people actually want to spend some time.”

A Walk Around the (Slot) Block



Loveable golden pig Cornsquealius brings main-character energy to Bacon Drive, where the Rakin' Bacon!® franchise will be on full display across multiple cabinets. Highlights include Glō UR43 launch titles Rakin' Bacon! Ultra BankrollersTM, Rakin' Bacon! Ultra SqueallionaireTM, alongside newly released and never-before-seen additions to the franchise.

On Grand Avenue, AGS will put its most anticipated new game families in one of the booth's most visible destinations. See the debut of Glō UR43 titles Roaring ExpressTM and Hu Bao BeiTM, plus Lion Cash SupremeTM – the latest extension of the popular Lion Cash® family, debuting across SpectraTM Premium.

Reel Street will shift the focus to three-reel content across both mechanical and video formats, with titles connected through AGS' So Hot Grand® Link progressive. New content includes the Revel® stepper debut of Jackpot LegendsTM, a cash-on-reels, what-you-see-is-what-you-get style game, plus Mega Diamond Wild Stacks 3-PlayTM and Electric ReelsTM, the newest additions to AGS' three-reel video lineup.

At Encore Village, attendees will see how AGS is building on familiar game families with a new wave of brand extensions. Among the highlights are Fortune Frenzy Triple HopTM and Mariachi Fortunes Trio DeluxeTM, the first extensions of recent standout releases, Fortune Frenzy® and Mariachi Fortunes Trio®. Rounding out the slot block, Jade District and Lucky Lane will feature a mix of new game families, themes and play experiences across the Spectra portfolio, including the debut of the Cruise LinkTM family on Spectra Premium.



Get Interactive at Crossover Commons

AGSi will spotlight its growing digital portfolio and expanded online table games, including new ways AGS content is moving from the casino floor to online play.



AGSi will be highlighting upcoming online slots including land-based favorites like Lion Cash® and Rakin' Bacon!® franchise titles, as well as online-first expansions to the Cash Cow® family and introducing new characters and themes in 2027. Making its digital debut is 3 Dice FootballTM, a proprietary AGS game that first launched as a physical table game and now becomes AGSi's first online dice game. Set inside an immersive football stadium, each roll of two green dice and one red determines yards gained or lost as players drive down the field, with betting opportunities throughout the game. Also featured will be Bonus Spin Xtreme® online, which recently brought AGS' popular land-based table progressive into real-money online gaming for the first time, extending the award-winning platform and several of its linked games to online players.

Tables Rule at Gamblers Row



G2E 2026 brings new hardware, a new premium felt game and continued innovation across AGS' table portfolio. Leading the lineup is MAX 8TM, AGS' new high-speed multi-deck shuffler designed for high-volume tables. Its introduction adds to the Company's shuffler portfolio alongside the Dex S® poker shuffler and Pax S® specialty single-deck shuffler. With more than 1,000 units installed, AGS' award-winning Bonus Spin Xtreme (BSXTM) platform continues to grow, linking the pit to the poker room. At G2E, AGS will spotlight AGS FlexBetTM, the latest enhancement to the platform, featuring dual sensors that give players two ways to trigger the jackpot wheel, along with multi-denomination flexibility. Also debuting is Free Raise Hold'emTM, a new premium felt based on AGS' Xtreme Hold'em® game and connected through the BSX progressive. If players are dealt a premium hand as their hole cards, they'll receive up to a 6x free raise on the house.

As part of the G2E Education sessions, David Lopez – along with other industry leaders – will take part in a panel discussion on company culture on Monday, Sept. 28. The session, “Burn the Ships: Going All in on Culture, ”

Take a walk around the block, meet the teams behind the products, and see what's new at your friendly neighborhood AGS. Come Rock the Block with AGS at G2E 2026, Booth 1150.

For more information, visit newsroom.playags.com.

©2026 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All TM notices signify trademarks which are currently not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or its affiliates.

About AGS

AGS is a global gaming company on a mission to create high-energy player-first experiences for all. Founded in 2005, we've evolved from an ambitious challenger into one of the industry's most dynamic leaders – backed by deep R&D investment, multiple global game studios, and chart-topping performance. Our full-spectrum portfolio spans Class II and III slot machines, table products, card shufflers, and online games, making AGS one of the industry's most comprehensive gaming suppliers. Our new bolt-inspired identity reflects the energy and originality driving everything we do: bold, charged, and built to elevate player experiences. While our look has evolved, our core remains the same – authentic, accessible, and relentlessly committed to mindful innovation. This is the new AGS: proven, energized, and ready to electrify the gaming world, one idea at a time. Let's win together. Play AGS.

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