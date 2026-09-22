Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Construction Market Q2 2026 Outlook With 100+ Kpis Poised For Growth As Vision 2030 Fuels Demand Across End Markets, Precast Products And Materials

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saudi prefab is shifting to local factory production, technology partnerships and turnkey modular delivery, creating opportunities in housing, giga-projects, institutions and remote energy sites

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Construction Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia's prefabricated construction market is forecast to grow by 8.1% year over year to reach SAR 27,399.4 million in 2026. The market recorded a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% from 2021 to 2025 and is expected to maintain strong momentum through the end of the decade.

Between 2026 and 2030, the Saudi Arabia prefabricated construction market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3%. Its value is forecast to increase from SAR 25,346.9 million in 2025 to approximately SAR 36,269.6 million by 2030. Growth is being supported by domestic manufacturing investment, housing demand, giga-project development, shorter construction schedules and the wider adoption of modular and off-site construction systems.

Domestic Manufacturing Becomes a Strategic Growth Driver

Saudi Arabia is moving from project-specific prefabrication toward a locally financed industrial production model. In June 2026, the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing announced financing contracts for four additional modern-construction factories. The Modern Building Initiative has supported more than 22 Saudi factories, increasing their combined annual production capacity to more than 40,000 housing units.

Government programmes now support factory establishment, expansion, modernisation and acquisition. These measures are expected to increase the number and geographic reach of domestic suppliers while accelerating the adoption of panelised construction, light-gauge steel systems, modular concrete and other factory-produced building technologies. Manufacturers with reliable production capacity, standardised designs and established developer pipelines are likely to secure a growing competitive advantage.

Giga-Projects Expand Modular Construction Applications

Modular construction is gaining traction beyond temporary accommodation and is increasingly being used for permanent operational, institutional, hospitality and workforce facilities. In March 2026, Nesma's Spacemaker reported that it was constructing three modular operation centres for Tahakom in Dammam, Makkah and Riyadh. The programme involves approximately 327 modules. The company was also manufacturing 21 prefabricated staff-accommodation units for Qiddiya.

Saudi giga-projects require efficient delivery across geographically dispersed and operationally complex sites. Factory production enables repetitive rooms and facilities to be manufactured while foundations and site services are prepared, improving schedule coordination. Demand is expected to remain strongest for projects where standardised layouts, site constraints and delivery deadlines support volumetric modular construction.

Energy and Remote-Site Projects Support Long-Term Demand

Saudi Arabia's energy and industrial sectors are also generating major opportunities for modular infrastructure providers. In December 2025, Red Sea International signed a SAR 265.95 million agreement with Baker Hughes Saudi Arabia to design, construct, supply and operate modular camps in the Eastern Province.

The facilities include prefabricated modules for offices, dining areas, laundry services, gyms, mosques and other camp requirements. The contract highlights growing demand for integrated modular solutions covering engineering, manufacturing, transportation, installation and operations. Energy, mining and remote industrial projects are expected to remain important sources of demand for vertically integrated Saudi manufacturers and established modular construction specialists.

International Partnerships Accelerate Technology Localisation

International participation in Saudi Arabia's prefabricated construction industry is increasing, with localisation remaining a central requirement. In 2026, the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung C&T Saudi Arabia for a feasibility study covering a specialised modern-construction factory and the localisation of lightweight-steel technology.

The Ministry also entered an agreement with a consortium comprising MCC, Sinohydro, POWERCHINA and China State Construction Overseas Development. The cooperation covers more than 100,000 housing units and potential factories for modern building technologies.

These partnerships are expected to facilitate technology transfer, expand local production and improve access to advanced modular, panelised and light-steel systems. Competition will increasingly focus on production efficiency, engineering integration, technical standards, logistics capabilities and cost competitiveness.

Competitive Landscape

The Saudi prefabricated construction market includes specialist modular manufacturers, vertically integrated contractors and major construction groups with factory capacity. Key participants include Red Sea International, Spacemaker/Nesma, TAMCO, Tamimi PEB and Solid Home Buildings. Their capabilities span volumetric modular construction, prefabricated housing, light-gauge steel systems, precast concrete and specialised facilities.

Recent competitive activity has centred on factory investment, major contract awards and technology partnerships rather than widespread consolidation. Companies combining domestic manufacturing, international technology, turnkey project delivery and strong government or developer relationships are expected to be well positioned across residential, commercial, hospitality, institutional, industrial and remote-site construction.

Report Scope

The report provides data-centric analysis of Saudi Arabia's prefabricated construction industry, including market size and forecasts from 2021 to 2030. It contains more than 100 country-level key performance indicators covering:



Panelised, modular volumetric, component-prefabricated and hybrid construction methods

Superstructures, roofs, floors, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns and beams

Iron and steel, concrete, wood, aluminium, glass and other construction materials

Residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors

Single-family and multifamily housing, offices, retail, hospitality and other applications Product-by-material and product-by-sector market analysis

The research applies established industry methodologies and a proprietary analytics platform to evaluate market opportunities, policy developments, construction activity, industrialisation trends and emerging investment priorities.

Reasons to Buy



Access detailed Saudi Arabia prefabricated construction market forecasts through 2030.

Identify high-growth products, materials, construction methods and end-use sectors.

Assess housing, commercial, industrial and institutional demand for prefabricated buildings.

Evaluate factory investment, technology localisation and modular construction opportunities. Support strategic planning, capacity expansion, market entry and portfolio development.

For more information about this report visit

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