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Philippines Data Center Colocation Market Outlook 2026-2031 Manila Leads, While Digitalization, New Operators And Connectivity Upgrades Create Investment Opportunities


2026-09-22 11:17:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Philippines Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines data center colocation market was valued at USD 212 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 800 million by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.77% during the forecast period. Manila remains the country's leading data center hub, supported by ongoing investment in advanced facilities, connectivity infrastructure, cloud services, and enterprise digital transformation.

Market growth is being driven by accelerating cloud adoption, increasing internet usage, and the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. Demand is also benefiting from the Philippine government's continued commitment to digitalization and expansion of the digital economy. The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) plays a central role in advancing national technology initiatives and supporting the development of the country's digital infrastructure.

The competitive environment includes established and emerging data center colocation operators investing in capacity across Manila and other strategic locations. Leading participants include ePLDT, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, YCO Cloud Centers, Equinix, Digital Edge, DITO Telecommunity Corporation, Converge ICT Solutions, Digital Halo, A-FLOW, Phcolo, and Beeinfotech PH. New market entrants are expected to increase competition, expand available IT power capacity, and strengthen the Philippines' position as a growing Southeast Asian data center destination.

Report Coverage

  • Transparent research methodology and analysis of colocation demand and supply across the Philippines.
  • Market sizing based on utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and installed racks.
  • Analysis of core-and-shell, installed, and utilized IT power capacity, including occupancy rates.
  • Assessment of current and planned data center colocation investment in the Philippines.
  • Historical market analysis and forecasts for the Philippines data center market through 2031.
  • Evaluation of present and future colocation demand across major industries.
  • Analysis of the impact of AI on data center capacity, infrastructure requirements, and market demand.
  • Review of data center sustainability initiatives and operating conditions in the Philippines.
  • Assessment of current and future cloud operations, cloud on-ramps, and connectivity services.
  • Coverage of upcoming submarine cable systems and their potential impact on network resilience and international connectivity.
  • Analysis of market trends, investment opportunities, growth constraints, and long-term industry prospects.

Data Center Facility and Capacity Analysis

The report covers 30 existing third-party data center facilities and identifies 12 upcoming facilities across more than eight locations. It compares existing and planned white floor area and IT load capacity, providing a detailed view of how the Philippines data center colocation market is expected to develop.

Revenue forecasts cover the overall colocation market from 2025 to 2031, including separate assessments of retail and wholesale colocation revenue. The research also examines retail colocation pricing, add-on services, wholesale colocation pricing, and anticipated pricing trends.

Competitive and Vendor Landscape

The competitive assessment includes market share analysis based on operator revenue and IT power capacity. It also profiles existing and upcoming colocation providers according to facility count, white floor area, IT capacity, development pipeline, and geographic presence.

Existing Colocation Operators

  • ePLDT
  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
  • DITO Telecommunity Corporation
  • Converge ICT Solutions
  • Digital Halo
  • A-FLOW, backed by Ayala Land and PAG
  • Digital Edge DC
  • Phcolo
  • Equinix
  • Beeinfotech PH
  • YCO Cloud

New Data Center Operators

  • ENDEC Group
  • Megawide and Evolution Data Centres
  • EdgeConneX and Aboitiz

Key Questions Addressed

  • How many existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities are located in the Philippines?
  • How much IT power capacity is expected to be utilized in the Philippines by 2031?
  • Which companies are entering the Philippines data center industry?
  • What factors are driving growth in the Philippines data center colocation market?

    With strong demand for cloud computing, AI infrastructure, resilient connectivity, and scalable colocation services, the Philippines data center market is positioned for significant expansion through 2031. Continued investment by domestic and international operators is expected to support higher capacity, wider geographic coverage, and greater competition across the country's digital infrastructure sector.

    Key Attributes

    • Report Attribute Details
    No. of Pages 55
    Forecast Period 2025-2031
    Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $212 Million
    Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $800 Million
    Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.7%
    Regions Covered Philippines


    Key Topics Covered
    1. About the Analyst
    2. Data Center Capabilities
    3. Research Methodology
    4. Market Scope
    5. Market Definitions
    Chapter 6 - Market Snapshot
    6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot
    Chapter 7 - Supply & Demand Analysis
    7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities
    7.2. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
    7.3. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed, & Utilized (Mw))
    7.4. Colocation Demand by Industries
    7.5. Market by Utilized Area
    7.6. Market by Utilized Racks
    Chapter 8 - Market Growth Factors
    8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investments in Philippines
    8.2. Sustainability Status in the Philippines
    8.3. Cloud Connectivity & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies
    8.4. Cloud On-Ramps and Investments in the Philippines
    8.5. Submarine Cables and Inland Connectivity
    Chapter 9 - Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
    9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue
    9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
    9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
    9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
    9.5. Key Pricing Trends
    Chapter 10 - Market Dynamics
    10.1. Key Trends
    10.2. Key Enablers/Drivers
    10.3. Key Restraints
    Chapter 11 - Competitive Landscape
    11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
    11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue
    11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity
    11.4. Existing Colocation Operators
    11.5. New Operators
    12. Quantitative Summary
    A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

    • ePLDT
    • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
    • DITO Telecommunity Corporation
    • Converge ICT Solutions
    • Digital Halo
    • A-FLOW (Ayala Land and PAG's)
    • Digital Edge DC
    • Phcolo
    • Equinix
    • Beeinfotech PH
    • YCO Cloud
    • ENDEC Group
    • Megawide Co+Evolution Data Centers
    • EdgeConneX-Aboitiz

    For more information about this report visit

    About ResearchAndMarkets.com
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