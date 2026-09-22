Philippines Data Center Colocation Market Outlook 2026-2031 Manila Leads, While Digitalization, New Operators And Connectivity Upgrades Create Investment Opportunities

The Philippines data center colocation market was valued at USD 212 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 800 million by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.77% during the forecast period. Manila remains the country's leading data center hub, supported by ongoing investment in advanced facilities, connectivity infrastructure, cloud services, and enterprise digital transformation.

Market growth is being driven by accelerating cloud adoption, increasing internet usage, and the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. Demand is also benefiting from the Philippine government's continued commitment to digitalization and expansion of the digital economy. The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) plays a central role in advancing national technology initiatives and supporting the development of the country's digital infrastructure.

The competitive environment includes established and emerging data center colocation operators investing in capacity across Manila and other strategic locations. Leading participants include ePLDT, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, YCO Cloud Centers, Equinix, Digital Edge, DITO Telecommunity Corporation, Converge ICT Solutions, Digital Halo, A-FLOW, Phcolo, and Beeinfotech PH. New market entrants are expected to increase competition, expand available IT power capacity, and strengthen the Philippines' position as a growing Southeast Asian data center destination.

Report Coverage



Transparent research methodology and analysis of colocation demand and supply across the Philippines.

Market sizing based on utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and installed racks.

Analysis of core-and-shell, installed, and utilized IT power capacity, including occupancy rates.

Assessment of current and planned data center colocation investment in the Philippines.

Historical market analysis and forecasts for the Philippines data center market through 2031.

Evaluation of present and future colocation demand across major industries.

Analysis of the impact of AI on data center capacity, infrastructure requirements, and market demand.

Review of data center sustainability initiatives and operating conditions in the Philippines.

Assessment of current and future cloud operations, cloud on-ramps, and connectivity services.

Coverage of upcoming submarine cable systems and their potential impact on network resilience and international connectivity. Analysis of market trends, investment opportunities, growth constraints, and long-term industry prospects.

Data Center Facility and Capacity Analysis

The report covers 30 existing third-party data center facilities and identifies 12 upcoming facilities across more than eight locations. It compares existing and planned white floor area and IT load capacity, providing a detailed view of how the Philippines data center colocation market is expected to develop.

Revenue forecasts cover the overall colocation market from 2025 to 2031, including separate assessments of retail and wholesale colocation revenue. The research also examines retail colocation pricing, add-on services, wholesale colocation pricing, and anticipated pricing trends.

Competitive and Vendor Landscape

The competitive assessment includes market share analysis based on operator revenue and IT power capacity. It also profiles existing and upcoming colocation providers according to facility count, white floor area, IT capacity, development pipeline, and geographic presence.

Existing Colocation Operators



ePLDT

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

DITO Telecommunity Corporation

Converge ICT Solutions

Digital Halo

A-FLOW, backed by Ayala Land and PAG

Digital Edge DC

Phcolo

Equinix

Beeinfotech PH YCO Cloud

New Data Center Operators



ENDEC Group

Megawide and Evolution Data Centres EdgeConneX and Aboitiz

Key Questions Addressed

With strong demand for cloud computing, AI infrastructure, resilient connectivity, and scalable colocation services, the Philippines data center market is positioned for significant expansion through 2031. Continued investment by domestic and international operators is expected to support higher capacity, wider geographic coverage, and greater competition across the country's digital infrastructure sector.

Key Attributes

