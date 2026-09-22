Philippines Data Center Colocation Market Outlook 2026-2031 Manila Leads, While Digitalization, New Operators And Connectivity Upgrades Create Investment Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|55
|Forecast Period
|2025-2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$212 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$800 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.7%
|Regions Covered
|Philippines
Key Topics Covered
1. About the Analyst
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
Chapter 6 - Market Snapshot
6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot
Chapter 7 - Supply & Demand Analysis
7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities
7.2. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
7.3. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed, & Utilized (Mw))
7.4. Colocation Demand by Industries
7.5. Market by Utilized Area
7.6. Market by Utilized Racks
Chapter 8 - Market Growth Factors
8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investments in Philippines
8.2. Sustainability Status in the Philippines
8.3. Cloud Connectivity & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies
8.4. Cloud On-Ramps and Investments in the Philippines
8.5. Submarine Cables and Inland Connectivity
Chapter 9 - Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue
9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
9.5. Key Pricing Trends
Chapter 10 - Market Dynamics
10.1. Key Trends
10.2. Key Enablers/Drivers
10.3. Key Restraints
Chapter 11 - Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue
11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity
11.4. Existing Colocation Operators
11.5. New Operators
12. Quantitative Summary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- ePLDT ST Telemedia Global Data Centres DITO Telecommunity Corporation Converge ICT Solutions Digital Halo A-FLOW (Ayala Land and PAG's) Digital Edge DC Phcolo Equinix Beeinfotech PH YCO Cloud ENDEC Group Megawide Co+Evolution Data Centers EdgeConneX-Aboitiz
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