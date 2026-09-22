WSE Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Wise Group Plc Securities Lawsuit - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Wise Group plc's tech-enabled transaction monitoring systems were materially deficient, allowing suspicious flows through a platform processing 4.7 million payments per day while investors were told controls were adequate.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Wise Group plc (NASDAQ: WSE) securities of a pending securities class action on behalf of investors who purchased WSE securities between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

WSE shares fell $2.05 per share, or 16.05%, across June 1 through June 3, 2026, closing at $10.72, then declined a further $0.75 per share, or 6.2%, to $11.33 on July 24, 2026. Investors have until September 29, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Alleged Real-Time Transaction Monitoring Gap

A cross-border payments platform cannot screen criminal activity out of its network unless its automated systems catch it as money moves. Wise told the market it verifies customers before account opening and then monitors "hundreds of data points in real time," with teams reviewing transactions and offboarding customers when needed. The filing states that these tech-enabled systems and controls were, in reality, materially deficient, and that anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing shortcomings at Wise U.S. were described by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as "longstanding."

Third-Party Bank Dependence and U.S. Settlement Operations

Wise operates in 48 U.S. states and four territories under money transmitter licenses and applied to the OCC in June 2025 for a national trust bank charter to reduce its reliance on third-party banks. As set forth in the complaint, investors were not told that pre-existing compliance deficiencies made denial of that application a present and material risk rather than a hypothetical one. The OCC denied the application, citing significant supervisory and compliance concerns.

Alleged Compliance Failure Impact by the Numbers



More than €500 million, or approximately $582.5 million, in suspicious transactions is under review by Brussels prosecutors, according to the reported figures

Approximately 4.7 million transactions per day pass through the platform

Roughly 19 million active customers were served in fiscal year 2026

Over $243 billion in cross-border volume was processed in fiscal year 2026

More than 80 regulatory licenses are held globally, each carrying compliance obligations Cumulative alleged share decline of $2.05 (16.05%) followed the first corrective report

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the state of Wise's financial crime controls at the time of its Nasdaq debut. Where a regulator later describes deficiencies as longstanding, the adequacy of earlier disclosures warrants close examination." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WSE Lawsuit

Q: How much did WSE stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 16.05%, a decline of $2.05 per share, after reports that Brussels prosecutors were investigating Wise Europe over suspicious transactions, followed by a further 6.2% decline after U.S. regulators denied Wise's national trust bank application citing long-standing anti-money laundering deficiencies. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the WSE lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Wise Group plc made materially false or misleading statements regarding the adequacy of its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing controls and understated the regulatory risk to its U.S. licensing plans. When those matters were reported publicly, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the WSE lawsuit? A: The complaint names Wise Group plc and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings and made public statements during the Class Period.

Q: What is the WSE lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 29, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do WSE investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my WSE shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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