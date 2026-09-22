Used Semiconductor Equipment Market Outlook 2026-2030: Investment Trends, Strategic Profiles And Revenue Share Outlook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities center on modular equipment, automotive electronics, solar cells and refurbishment, supported by AI marketplaces, Industry 4.0, IoT, cloud analytics and circularity

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Used Semiconductor Equipment Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global used semiconductor equipment market reached approximately $4.55 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% from 2020. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16% to reach $9.56 billion by 2030. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 14.8% between 2030 and 2035, taking the global market value to approximately $19.08 billion by 2035.

Historic market growth was supported by rising global semiconductor demand, increasing adoption of electric vehicles and automotive electronics, expansion of Internet of Things ecosystems, and continued investment in industrial automation. These developments encouraged semiconductor manufacturers and related industries to acquire used equipment as part of their capacity expansion and capital optimization strategies. However, limited spare-parts availability and gaps in warranty and after-sales support constrained market growth during the period.

Looking ahead, demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centers and high-performance computing is expected to accelerate investment in semiconductor production capacity. Sustainability and circular economy initiatives will also strengthen demand for refurbished and recirculated semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Additional growth will come from increasing consumption of microelectronics and consumer devices, alongside a broader industry focus on capital efficiency and return on investment. Potential restraints include limited compatibility with advanced process nodes, high maintenance and refurbishment costs, and disruption associated with trade disputes and tariffs.

Key used semiconductor equipment market trends include the integration of artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies into equipment management, trading platforms and operational processes. Industry 4.0 practices are increasingly being adopted across refurbishment, testing and redeployment activities. Suppliers and users are also investing in cloud integration, big data analytics, cybersecurity and connected equipment ecosystems. Sustainability remains a central priority, with climate-conscious refurbishment and equipment recirculation supporting longer asset lifecycles and reduced industrial waste.

By equipment type, the market includes photolithography, etching, deposition, ion implantation, cleaning, and testing and metrology equipment. Photolithography equipment represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 29% of the market, or approximately $1.32 billion. Testing and metrology equipment is forecast to be the fastest-growing equipment category between 2025 and 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 20.8% as manufacturers strengthen process control and quality assurance capabilities.

By equipment size, the market is divided into small, medium, large and modular equipment. Medium-sized equipment led the market in 2025 with a 32.4% share, equivalent to approximately $1.47 billion. Modular equipment is projected to record the strongest growth through 2030, with a CAGR of 22.9%, supported by demand for flexible production configurations, scalable capacity and more efficient facility upgrades.

Major application areas include consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive electronics, industrial equipment, healthcare devices, and aerospace and defense. Consumer electronics was the largest application segment in 2025, representing 26.5% of the market, or about $1.2 billion. Automotive electronics is expected to become the fastest-growing application segment from 2025 to 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 24.2% amid rising semiconductor content in electric, connected and advanced vehicles.

Across end-user industries, the market serves semiconductor manufacturing, microelectronics, light-emitting diode manufacturing, solar cell production, and research and development institutions. Semiconductor manufacturing accounted for the largest share in 2025 at 42.6%, valued at approximately $1.94 billion. Solar cell production is forecast to be the fastest-growing end-user segment through 2030, achieving a CAGR of 21.3% as renewable energy manufacturing capacity expands.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global used semiconductor equipment market in 2025, accounting for 59.2% of total revenue, or approximately $2.69 billion. North America ranked as the second-largest region, followed by Western Europe and other global markets. Through 2030, North America and Western Europe are expected to be the fastest-growing regions, with projected CAGRs of 16.3% and 16.1%, respectively. Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at 16%, while the Middle East is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.8%.

Markets Covered:

1) By Equipment Type: Photolithography Equipment; Etching Equipment; Deposition Equipment; Ion Implantation Equipment; Cleaning Equipment; Testing And Metrology Equipment

2) By Size Of Equipment: Small Equipment; Medium Equipment; Large Equipment; Modular Equipment

3) By Application: Consumer Electronics; Telecommunications; Automotive Electronics; Industrial Equipment; Healthcare Devices; Aerospace And Defense

4) By End-User Industry: Semiconductor Manufacturing; Microelectronics; Light Emitting Diode (LED) Manufacturing; Solar Cell Production; Research And Development Institutions

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; used semiconductor equipment indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Companies Featured



Intel Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc

Tokyo Electron Limited

Lam Research Corporation

KLA Corporation

Advantest Corp.

Nikon Precision Inc.

SUSS MicroTec SE

Ulvac Techno Co. Ltd.

SurplusGLOBAL Inc

Wuxi Zhuohai Technology

Shanghai Lieth Precision Equipment

E Tech Solution Co

EquipNet, Inc.

Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing, Inc.

Moov Technologies

Selling-Ware Co., Ltd

Ark Semiconductor Services

Anyu Technology Pte Ltd

MVTS Technologies

D3 Semiconductor Asia Sdn. Bhd.

Chip Hua Equipment & Tools PTE

ASML Holding N.V.

Femtum

SDI Fabsurplus LLC

TaraSemi

Nova Ltd.

Tower Semiconductor

Alat

Atlas Copco

Silicon Trading & Contracting Co.

GlobalFoundries

Technology Group Company

EMTech Industrial Automation Solutions

Lectro Engineering Trading & Manufacturing Co. Future Electronics Egypt

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900