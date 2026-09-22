Taiwan Prefabricated Construction Market To Reach TWD 63.58 Billion In 2026 As Demand Rises Across End Markets, Precast Products And Materials 2026-2030 Outlook With 100+ Kpis And Forecasts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Taiwan Prefabricated Construction Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q2 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

Taiwan's prefabricated construction market is forecast to grow by 4.8% year over year, reaching TWD 63,584.7 million in 2026. The industry recorded a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% between 2021 and 2025, reflecting sustained demand for industrialized building solutions across the country's residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional construction sectors.

Growth is expected to continue through the end of the decade. The Taiwan prefabricated construction market is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% from 2026 to 2030, increasing from TWD 60,687.8 million in 2025 to approximately TWD 75,194.0 million by 2030. These projections highlight emerging opportunities for construction companies, material suppliers, manufacturers, developers, investors, and other market participants.

A new data-centric market report provides detailed analysis of Taiwan's prefabricated building construction industry, supported by more than 100 key performance indicators, charts, and tables. It examines market size, forecasts, competitive opportunities, and demand patterns across prefabrication methods, products, materials, and end-use sectors.

The analysis is based on industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform. It considers market growth dynamics alongside macroeconomic conditions, construction activity, policy developments, industrialization trends, procurement models, and building regulations to provide an objective view of business and investment opportunities.

Market Analysis by Prefabrication Method



Panelized construction

Modular and volumetric construction

Component prefabricated construction Hybrid construction

Market Analysis by Product



Building superstructures

Roof construction

Floor construction

Interior room modules

Exterior walls

Columns and beams Other prefabricated products

Market Analysis by Material



Iron and steel

Concrete

Wood

Aluminum

Glass Other construction materials

Construction Sector Coverage

The report evaluates prefabricated construction demand across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional markets. Residential coverage includes single-family and multifamily construction, while commercial analysis encompasses offices, retail properties, hospitality projects, and other applications. Product-level assessments are also provided for each major construction sector, covering superstructures, roofs, floors, room modules, exterior walls, columns, and beams.

Material-level analysis examines the use of iron and steel, concrete, wood, aluminum, glass, and other materials across major prefabricated products. This cross-segmentation enables market participants to assess material intensity, substitution trends, modularization, design standardization, and changing construction-method preferences throughout Taiwan.

Key Benefits of the Taiwan Prefabricated Construction Market Report



Market forecasts from 2021 to 2030: Access annual market value data and forecasts segmented by construction method, product, material, and sector to support investment timing, strategic planning, and capacity decisions.

Product and component analysis: Assess demand for superstructures, roofs, floors, walls, interior room modules, columns, and beams across key materials and end-use markets.

Sector-specific demand insights: Track prefabricated construction adoption across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional applications, including single-family housing, multifamily housing, offices, retail, and hospitality.

Cross-segment market intelligence: Evaluate product-by-material and product-by-sector data to identify high-growth categories, changing material preferences, and segment-specific opportunities. Data-driven strategic support: Use more than 100 market indicators to inform market entry, portfolio prioritization, competitive positioning, procurement planning, and long-term investment strategies.

With Taiwan's prefabricated construction market positioned for continued expansion through 2030, the report offers actionable intelligence for organizations seeking to understand growth patterns, prioritize opportunities, evaluate product demand, and strengthen their presence in the country's evolving construction industry.

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