UNCY Deadline Alert: Suewallst Reminds Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On November 2, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Unicycive Therapeutics told investors its third-party manufacturer had made "significant progress" toward regaining FDA compliance, while the Company had never verified that claim through its own inspection of the facility

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) of a pending securities class action on behalf of purchasers of Unicycive securities between December 29, 2025 and June 29, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

UNCY shares fell 39.1%, a decline of $3.01 per share, on June 30, 2026 on unusually heavy trading volume, after the Company announced a second Complete Response Letter tied to vendor compliance in the biotechnology sector. The Court has set November 2, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. Here, the action claims shareholders were told a manufacturing vendor had made significant progress toward regaining compliance, without being told the basis for that assessment had never been independently verified." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The Alleged "Significant Progress" Representation

On December 29, 2025, the Company announced the resubmission of its 505(b)(2) New Drug Application for oxylanthanum carbonate, stating that its original third-party manufacturing vendor had made "significant progress toward regaining FDA compliance." The lawsuit asserts that management lacked a reasonable basis for that characterization.

Subsequent filings repeated that the resubmission "was based on the progress made by the third-party manufacturing vendor responsible for the drug product," as alleged in the action.

What Management Allegedly Knew

The action claims the Company never inspected or audited the vendor's facility and therefore could not confirm whether the deficiencies cited in the June 2025 Complete Response Letter had been resolved. On June 30, 2026, the Company disclosed that the FDA had cited the "same third-party manufacturing deficiencies," that no FDA inspection occurred during the review cycle, and that the resubmission rested on Unicycive's "belief" of continued vendor progress.

Vendor Compliance Trends in Biotechnology Manufacturing



Small-cap drug developers typically own no manufacturing facilities and depend on contract development and manufacturing organizations for drug product.

An approval decision can turn entirely on the compliance status of a site the sponsor does not own or operate.

cGMP deficiencies at a vendor facility can block an application even where the FDA raises no concern about clinical, safety, or efficacy data.

Sponsors may audit or inspect vendor sites to confirm remediation before characterizing progress publicly, a step the lawsuit asserts was not taken here.

Company risk disclosures warned that another failed inspection could extend the PDUFA target action date by 6 to 12 months. Unicycive reported an unaudited cash position of $41.3 million as of December 31, 2025, with a stated runway into 2027.



Why Vendor Compliance Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

The action claims that positive statements about the resubmission and a potential 2026 launch were materially misleading because the underlying compliance assumption was allegedly unverified, and that shareholders who purchased during the Class Period were damaged as a result.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UNCY Lawsuit

Q: What is the UNCY lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 2, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did UNCY stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 39.1%, a decline of $3.01 per share, after the Company disclosed that the FDA had issued a second Complete Response Letter based on the same third-party manufacturing deficiencies identified in June 2025. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the UNCY lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its third-party manufacturing vendor's progress toward regaining FDA compliance and the readiness of the resubmitted OLC New Drug Application during the Class Period. When the second Complete Response Letter and the absence of an FDA inspection were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do UNCY investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my UNCY shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.