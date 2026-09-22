Suewallst Reminds UWM Holdings Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of October 13, 2026 - UWMC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Institutional holders of UWM Holdings Corporation face allegations that the Company quietly abandoned its "natural hedge" model and took an over-hedged mortgage servicing rights position tied to the failed Two Harbors merger, producing a $603.2 million derivatives loss.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pension funds, asset managers, and other fiduciaries holding UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) should be aware that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

UWMC shares fell $0.64, or 34.78%, to close at $1.20 on August 6, 2026, down from a Class Period high of $4.04 on March 10, 2026. Total equity declined 43.6% year over year. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by October 13, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

The pleading asserts that the Company represented its origination business as a "natural hedge" to servicing while, as averred, taking an active and outsized derivatives position in anticipation of the $1.3 billion Two Harbors Investment Corp. merger. When that transaction went away and rates moved unfavorably, the complaint charges, the position generated a $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss and a $451.9 million second-quarter net loss.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and the allegations here concern a claimed departure from a stated risk management model that fiduciaries were entitled to understand. Funds holding UWMC across the Class Period may wish to document their positions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Fiduciaries commonly review whether documented losses from Class Period purchases warrant monitoring or an active role in pending litigation.

A fund with substantial documented losses may seek appointment as lead plaintiff and gain direct oversight of case strategy and counsel.

Serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an individual claimant's share of any recovery.

Funds that take no action remain absent class members and may still participate in any eventual recovery.

Custodial and transaction records covering March 9, 2026 through August 5, 2026 are the primary documentation needed for an assessment. Trusts, advisers, and plan sponsors may have independent obligations to evaluate identified claim assets.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UWMC Lawsuit

Q: How much did UWMC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 34.78%, a decline of $0.64 per share, to close at $1.20 on August 6, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the UWMC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges UWM Holdings Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its mortgage servicing rights hedging strategy and the risks created by an excess hedge position taken in anticipation of the Two Harbors transaction. When the resulting derivatives loss and equity decline were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the UWMC lawsuit? A: The complaint names UWM Holdings Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my UWMC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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