Vietnam Prefabricated Construction Market Q2 2026 Analysis, Featuring 100+ Kpis And Future Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Prefabricated Construction Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q2 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

The Vietnam prefabricated construction market is projected to grow by 12.1% year over year, reaching VND 20,708.1 billion in 2026. Supported by rising construction activity, industrial expansion and increasing adoption of efficient building methods, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum through 2030.

Vietnam's prefabricated construction industry recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% between 2021 and 2025. The market was valued at VND 18,472.4 billion in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2026 to 2030, reaching approximately VND 31,115.1 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The latest Vietnam prefabricated construction market report delivers a detailed, data-centric assessment of industry performance, emerging opportunities and future demand. Featuring more than 100 key performance indicators, supported by charts and tables, the report enables companies, investors and industry stakeholders to evaluate market trends at a granular level.

Comprehensive Vietnam Prefabricated Construction Market Analysis

The report examines the Vietnam prefabricated building construction market by prefabrication method, product category, construction material and end-use sector. It includes historical market data and forecasts for 2021-2030, along with market share analysis and demand projections across major construction segments.

Prefabrication methods covered in the research include panelized construction, modular or volumetric construction, component-based prefabricated construction and hybrid construction. Product-level analysis encompasses building superstructures, roof systems, floor systems, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns and beams, and other prefabricated products.

The material analysis evaluates demand for iron and steel, concrete, wood, aluminum, glass and other materials. Detailed product-by-material coverage identifies market opportunities across prefabricated superstructures, roofs, floors, room modules, exterior walls, columns and beams.

Demand Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institutional Construction

The Vietnam prefabricated construction market forecast includes demand analysis across residential, commercial, industrial and institutional sectors. Residential coverage incorporates single-family and multifamily construction, while commercial analysis includes offices, retail properties, hospitality developments and other commercial applications.

Each major construction sector is assessed by prefabricated product type, including superstructures, roofs, floors, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns and beams. This cross-segment analysis provides visibility into product adoption, material demand and growth patterns within specific end-use markets.

Key Benefits of the Report



Market size and forecasts: Access annual market value data and forecasts for 2021-2030, segmented by construction method, product, material and end-use sector.

Product and component analysis: Evaluate demand for superstructures, roofs, floors, walls, room modules, columns and beams across key material categories.

Sector-level insights: Track prefabricated construction demand within residential, commercial, industrial and institutional markets, including detailed construction subsegments.

Cross-segment market intelligence: Analyze product-by-material and product-by-sector relationships to identify demand patterns, material substitution trends and high-growth opportunities. Strategic planning support: Use data-driven insights to inform investment timing, capacity planning, product development, market entry and portfolio prioritization.

Research Methodology

The analysis follows established industry research practices and uses a proprietary analytics platform to assess the Vietnam prefabricated construction market. The methodology incorporates macroeconomic conditions, policy developments, construction activity, industrialization trends and sector-specific demand drivers to produce objective market estimates and forecasts.

The report is designed for construction companies, prefabricated building manufacturers, material suppliers, investors, developers, consultants and policymakers seeking reliable intelligence on Vietnam's evolving construction landscape. Its detailed segmentation and forward-looking analysis support informed decisions in a market expected to exceed VND 31 trillion by 2030.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900