Silly Nice Announces New Fall Meet & Greet Tour Across New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent New York cannabis brand continues founder-led dispensary appearances from Manhattan and Queens to Corning, the Catskills, Newburgh and Plattsburgh

New York, New York, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silly Nice, the family-owned, small-batch New York cannabis brand founded by Shane Breen and LeVar Thomas, has announced the next leg of its statewide Meet & Greet Tour, with 10 upcoming dispensary appearances scheduled from October through December 2026.

The tour continues a series of in-person events Silly Nice has hosted across New York over the past several months, giving adult consumers and dispensary teams the opportunity to meet the founders directly, ask questions about the brand and its products, and connect with the people behind the company.

Rather than relying exclusively on temporary promotional teams for retail appearances, Silly Nice has made founder participation a central part of its approach.

Breen and Thomas remain hands-on across the business, from brand development and marketing to retailer relationships, product strategy and customer engagement.

“Meeting the people who actually buy, recommend and support Silly Nice has become one of the most important parts of building this brand,” said Shane Breen, Co-Founder of Silly Nice.“We want customers and dispensary teams to know who we are, ask us questions and tell us directly what they think. There is no substitute for being in the stores and having those conversations face-to-face.”

The upcoming schedule stretches across New York City, Queens, Westchester County, the Hudson Valley, the Southern Tier, the Catskills and the North Country.

Silly Nice 2026 Fall Meet & Greet Schedule

October 2 - TRU Cannabis Manhattan

4–7 PM

256 Manhattan Ave, New York, NY 10026



October 10 - Union Chill

34 W Pulteney St, Corning, NY 14830



October 17 - Seaweed Dispensary

73-13 Beach Channel Dr, Arverne, NY 11692



October 23 - ZenZest Queens

27206 Union Tpke, Queens, NY 11040



October 31 - Canna Planet Catskills

170 W Bridge Street, Catskill, NY 12414



November 3 - Starlife Dispensary

1 Hall Ave, White Plains, NY 10603



November 10 - Curaleaf Newburgh

8 North Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550



November 17 - Midnight Moon

1536 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10031



November 25 - JFK Cannabis

175-01 Rockaway Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11434



December 2 - Curaleaf Plattsburgh

345 Cornelia St, Plattsburgh, NY 12901



Event times may vary by location. Consumers are encouraged to confirm details with the participating dispensary before traveling.

Building a Cannabis Brand One Conversation at a Time

Silly Nice launched in New York in 2024 and has built its identity around small-batch cannabis products, direct retailer relationships and a hands-on approach to growing the brand.

Its product portfolio includes infused flower, Bubble Hash, Frosted Hash Ball, Diamond Powder concentrates, 510 vape cartridges and 2-gram all-in-one vapes.

The company is currently available in dispensaries throughout New York and continues to expand while emphasizing relationships with the independent retailers, budtenders and consumers who have supported its growth.

For Breen and Thomas, the Meet & Greet Tour is designed to strengthen those relationships while making cannabis education more personal.

“Budtenders and customers are the people experiencing the brand in the real world,” said LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice.“Being able to hear their questions, feedback and ideas directly helps us understand what is working and how we can continue improving.”

The founders encourage adults 21 and older who have not yet tried Silly Nice to visit one of the upcoming participating dispensaries, meet the team and learn more about the brand.

About Silly Nice

Attachment

LeVar Thomas Brings Silly Nice Directly to New York Cannabis Consumers

Silly Nice is a family-owned, small-batch cannabis brand founded in New York by Shane Breen and LeVar Thomas. The company produces a curated lineup of cannabis concentrates, hash, infused flower and vape products for New York's regulated adult-use cannabis market. Silly Nice focuses on quality, distinctive product formats, sustainable-minded packaging, retailer relationships and direct engagement with the cannabis community. For more information, product details and current dispensary availability, visit: