Castle & Key Distillery Launches Ready To Drink (RTD) Line Of Sparkling Gin Cocktails

Castle & Key / Victor Sizemore Photography

Debuting two unique recipes, Orange Hibiscus and Raspberry Lemon, the launch hit stores just in time for the arrival of tailgate season.

- Will Arvin, Owner & Founder Castle & Key DistilleryFRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Castle & Key Distillery, Kentucky's premiere boutique distillery known for its renown gardens and inspired flavors, launches long awaited ready to drink (RTD) sparkling gin cocktails. Debuting two unique recipes, Orange Hibiscus and Raspberry Lemon, the launch hit stores just in time for the arrival of tailgate season.Sold in 4-packs and available now at retailers across the Bluegrass, the 12oz sparking cocktails are a refreshing mix of bright flavors and the Distillery's flagship Roots of Ruin gin. This latest unveiling from Castle & Key further demonstrates the Distillery's forward-thinking approach to the market and its commitment to delivering a highly curated flavor experience to consumers.“Fall is a beautiful time to be in Kentucky. With the start of football season, Keeneland, and Breeders' Cup, we wanted to extend our hospitality offering with something new and refreshing. We have come along way over this past decade and part of that is recognizing the special relationship with have with our audience. This one is for them!”– Will Arvin | Owner & Founder, Castle & Key DistilleryNamed the official Gin of the 2026 Breeders' Cup and claiming the 2026 Kentucky Gin Distillery of the Year at the NY International Spirits Competition, the Distillery is officially having a moment. Long established as the gin of choice for epicures and enthusiast, the RTD line introduces Castle & Key to an entirely new generation of consumers that drive the thriving ready to drink market.Follow @castleandkey or visit castleandkey for additional offerings and information.Media Inquiries...

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Castle & Key Distillery Launches Ready to Drink (RTD) Line of Sparkling Gin Cocktails News Provided By Harlot, Inc. September 22, 2026, 15:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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