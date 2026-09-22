Rose-Hulman Ranked No. 1 For 28Th Consecutive Year As Nation's Best Undergraduate Engineering College

TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For the 28th consecutive year, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been recognized as the nation's No. 1 college for undergraduate engineering education in the 2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Guide. Rose-Hulman also earned No. 1 national rankings for mechanical engineering and civil engineering, No. 2 rankings for computer engineering and electrical engineering, while tying for No. 5 as a new addition to the aerospace, aeronautical, and astronautical engineering category.Rose-Hulman's recognition in U.S. News' new aerospace, aeronautical, and astronautical engineering category comes amid growing interest in aerospace and opportunities to apply engineering, science, and mathematics to aviation, space exploration, propulsion, autonomous systems, and other emerging technologies.The overall ranking is based on an annual survey of engineering deans and senior faculty across the country who evaluate accredited undergraduate engineering programs at institutions where a doctorate is not offered. Computer science, evaluated separately among more than 580 institutions, placed among the top 10% nationwide.Rose-Hulman also earned the No. 1 ranking in the Best Regional Colleges Midwest category.“Earning the nation's No. 1 ranking for undergraduate engineering education for 28 consecutive years is a remarkable distinction, but its greatest meaning is found in the experiences and achievements of our students and alumni,” said President Robert A. Coons.“Rose-Hulman continues to pair academic excellence with close faculty mentorship, hands-on learning, and an enduring commitment to innovation. Those qualities prepare our graduates not only to begin successful careers, but also to become the problem-solvers, leaders, and entrepreneurs who will help shape the future.”Other recent national recognition reinforces this latest distinction. In The Princeton Review's 2027 rankings, Rose-Hulman is No. 7 for Best Career Services, No. 8 for Best-Run Colleges, and No. 14 for Best Science Lab Facilities. LinkedIn's Top Colleges 2026 rankings also placed Rose-Hulman No. 1 nationally for job placement, while Fast Company recently identified Rose-Hulman as one of the five most notable feeder colleges for SpaceX.In addition, a U.S. Department of Education early-career earnings indicator showed that Rose-Hulman graduates earn a median salary of $105,649 four years after graduation-the highest among all colleges and universities in Indiana and among the highest in the nation.Rose-Hulman's nonbinding Early Action deadline for students seeking admission for fall 2027 is Nov. 1, 2026. The Regular Decision deadline is Feb. 1, 2027. Learn more and apply at rhit/apply.

Paul Shepherd

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

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Rose-Hulman Ranked No. 1 for 28th Consecutive Year as Nation's Best Undergraduate Engineering College News Provided By Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology September 22, 2026, 15:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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