Swiss Security Solutions Grows Smes Protection As Forbes® Insights Reveals The Impact Of AI Deepfakes And Cyber Attacks

Businessman reading Forbes® article series of Swiss Security Solutions

Zürich-Based Intelligence & Security Firm Translates Global Thought Leadership on Forbes® Into Actionable Frameworks for SMEs, Family Offices, Global Executives

- George SantayanaZURICH CITY, ZURICH ZH, SWITZERLAND, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Swiss Security Solutions LLC, a premier intelligence and security firm with global operations in Zürich, announces the expansion of its specialised executive cyber defence and corporate investigation services as cybercrime becomes more professionalised as an industrialised global ecosystem and artificial intelligence weaponises social engineering. This enhanced operational framework is a direct result of the strategic risk methodologies published on Forbesby Forbes Business Council member Swiss Security Solutions LLC.In his latest Forbes publication, "Protecting Executives And Enterprises From Cyber Attacks " (September 21, 2026), Ilic warns that corporate firewalls no longer define the corporate perimeter, identity does. With INTERPOL reporting the involvement of AI in over 55% of cybercrimes in targeted regional assessments and cyber loss values rivaling the GDP of major nations, high-value principals and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) face unprecedented exposure to AI-driven Business Email Compromise (BEC), credential broker marketplaces, and automated impersonation schemes.This analysis builds directly on Ilic's ongoing Forbes series addressing digital warfare, notably "Private Investigations In The Digital Age", "The Due Diligence Layer Protecting High-Value Principals And Assets", and "What CEOs Should Know About AI Deepfakes And Executive Impersonation " which laid bare how dark-web data aggregation, deepfake voice/video cloning, and synthetic identities dismantle traditional verification models.Multinational conglomerates have large in-house Security Operations Centers (SOCs), but mid-market firms, family offices and executive leadership teams often lack dedicated, multi-layered threat architectures. Fraud rings are turning to generative AI more and more to circumvent normal KYC procedures, establish bogus inactive corporate shells and spoof C-suite executives to compel unlawful capital transfers in the multi-million dollar range.Swiss Security Solutions LLC has filled this operational void by marrying the physical investigation discipline with cutting-edge cyber intelligence (CYBINT), digital forensics and out-of-band identity validation protocols.“Trust can no longer be an operational strategy in an era of voice synthesis, real-time video deepfakes and automated credential theft,” said CEO Office Spokeperson.“A voice you recognise on the phone or an email domain that looks legitimate is no longer proof of identity. Whether it's defending against industrialised Ransomware-as-a-Service, unmasking rogue investment schemes in Switzerland, or vetting personnel with intimate access to private wealth, organisations need pre-emptive, multi-layered intelligence before capital or credentials move.Swiss Security Solutions LLC provides high-touch, discreet advisory and investigative operations to protect balance sheets, reputations and executive safety:1) Executive Attack-Surface Reduction & Impersonation Monitoring: Comprehensive defence of executive digital footprints including corporate/personal credential isolation, SIM-swap defences, and continuous dark-web monitoring for cloned domains and identity abuse.2) AI Deepfake Verification & Anti-CEO Fraud Controls: Designing and embedding unbreachable, out-of-band payment authorisation workflows and procedural dual-controls that defeat deepfake audio/video manipulation and executive wire redirection.3) Multi-Jurisdictional Layered Due Diligence: Pre-transaction intelligence, credential forensic auditing and behavioural integrity vetting across global registers to prevent rogue trading partnerships and occupational fraud.4) Cyber Intelligence (CYBINT) & Blockchain Forensics: Advanced forensic tracing of digital deception, illegal shell corporations and asset recovery investigations in traditional and decentralised monetary systems.5) Sustainable Business Risk Governance (ISO 31000 & QHSSE) Integrating physical security, information security management (ISO27001) and clear-desk data discipline into holistic corporate governance frameworks.Swiss Security Solutions LLC operates under stringent Swiss legal and data protection laws, providing investigative discretion and evidentiary standards recognised by international legal bodies, financial regulators and law enforcement partners. The Zürich firm, with over 220 years of combined institutional expertise and leadership, is the trusted defence shield for family offices, investors, boards of directors and global enterprises facing an adversarial AI age in cases worth tens of billions of dollars.Go to the Forbesarticle series of Swiss Security Solutions and ForbesExpert Panels for Business Leaders.Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence, and defense solutions, services, and systems to help, serve, secure, and care for people, businesses, and the public in local communities, and to make private, business, and public customers feel safe. At Swiss Security Solutions, they firmly believe that security is unique and quite unlike any other service. To be effective, it requires expertise, skill, and professionalism, as well as a dedication to providing the best possible protection for people, property, data, and assets. Swiss Security Solutions LLC provides suitable, integral security and intelligence solutions from a single source. Swiss Security Solutions LLC possesses 220+ years of know-how and 85+ years of management experience. They are members of the Swiss Criminalistics Association and the Swiss Security Association, as well as members of the Forbes Business Council, esteemed Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE), and fellow members of the International Trade Council (ITC). Corporate Liability Insurance covers CHF 10 million per customer and project. In 2025, Swiss Security Solutions earned significant industry recognition, receiving the GoGlobal Award 2025 for Best International Security Services Provider, the CEO Influence Award, the CEO Excellence Award, and the Best Employer 2025, 2024, 2022 distinction. As a Forbes Business Council member, the company also published five expert articles in Forbes, demonstrating its commitment to thought leadership in the security & investigations, cybersecurity, risk management, staff vetting, background checks, due diligence and QHSSE sector.Swiss Security Solutions LLC employs a multi‐brand strategy to address the diverse needs of the global security, investigation, and intelligence market through its portfolio of trademarked brands, including Securely Swissfor premium security services, Swiss Detective AgencyTM and Private Investigator SwitzerlandTM for comprehensive investigative solutions, Cyber Investigative SolutionsTM and Blockchain Investigation AgencyTM for advanced digital and cyber‐forensic services, Find Person SwitzerlandTM for specialized people‐tracing operations, Crown & Croft InvestigationsTM for high‐end corporate and private casework, and Privatdetektiv ZürichTM for trusted local Swiss investigative expertise.#Investors #FamilyOffices #PrivateEquity #HNWI #UHNWI #PrivateInvestigatorSwitzerland #SecurelySwiss #SwissDetectiveAgency #Investment #Business #Switzerland #Zurich #BackgroundCheck #BusinessControl #AssetTracing #EnhancedDueDiligence #PrivateInvestigations #FinancialInvestigations #GlobalServices #InternationalServices #WorldwideServices

Ivona Jovanovic

Swiss Security Solutions LLC

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Swiss Security Solutions Grows SMEs Protection as Forbes® Insights Reveals the Impact of AI Deepfakes and Cyber Attacks News Provided By Swiss Security Solutions LLC September 22, 2026, 15:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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