J&K: Wanted Accused Held After 8 Years In Narcotics Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Sept 22 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police's crime branch said on Tuesday it has arrested a long-time absconder, who was wanted in connection with an old narcotics case.

A statement issued on Tuesday said that in a significant action against individuals evading judicial proceedings, the Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu arrested a long-time absconder who was wanted in connection with an old narcotics case.

The arrested accused has been identified as Amjad Ali Naik, son of Abdul Qadeer Naik, a resident of Ratnipora, District Shopian. According to the case details, Naik was wanted in connection with FIR No. 44/2004, registered U/S 8, 20 NDPS Act.

“The chargesheet in the case had already been presented before the Hon'ble Court of the 2nd Additional Session Judge, Jammu,” the Crime Branch EOW Jammu said.

However, the accused allegedly remained unavailable to the authorities and had been absconding since 2018, thereby avoiding the ongoing judicial process for several years.

Acting on the matter, the team of Crime Branch EOW Jammu succeeded in tracing and apprehending the accused. Following his arrest, he was produced before the Court of the 2nd Additional Session Judge Jammu for further proceedings in accordance with law.

The arrest represents a significant development in a case that had remained pending due to the accused's prolonged absence.

The action also underscores the efforts of the Crime Branch to locate persons who have been evading the legal process and bring them before the competent courts, the statement added.

SSP Crime Branch EOW Jammu, Faisal Qureshi, has also issued a stern warning to long-absconding accused to surrender and cooperate with the legal proceedings, failing which they may face further action in accordance with law.

EOW is a specialised branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch that specialises in investigation of high-profile economic offences. Territorial police engaged in maintenance of law and order does not investigate such high-profile offences, as such offences need dedicated full-time teams of investigators with technological backup.