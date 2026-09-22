Assam: Tension Erupts After BJP Workers Stop Congress MLA's Vehicle

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 22 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Assam's Morigaon district on Tuesday after a confrontation broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers when a group of BJP workers allegedly stopped the vehicle of Congress MLA Asif Nazar at Garoimari and raised slogans against him.

According to reports, the BJP workers blocked Nazar's vehicle and shouted "Go Back Asif Nazar", following which a scuffle broke out between supporters of the two political parties.

The situation reportedly escalated briefly as party workers from both sides confronted each other at the spot.

The incident prompted the intervention of the Morigaon Senior Superintendent of Police Nishant Saurabh, who reached the location and helped escort the Congress MLA away from the area.

The situation was subsequently brought under control.

Police officials were deployed to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order in the area.

The confrontation comes a day after a separate incident of violence was reported during Congress campaigning in Samaguri in connection with the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

On Monday, a Congress campaign convoy carrying Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other party leaders was allegedly targeted with stones while travelling towards an election meeting in Samaguri.

Congress leaders alleged that BJP supporters were responsible for the incident and subsequently filed a police complaint.

The BJP has rejected the allegations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Samaguri incident was, according to his account, a confrontation between rival factions within the Congress.

Chief Minister Sarma advised the Congress' state leadership to address what he described as internal differences within the party rather than attributing the incident to political opponents.

He also said that political differences should not be allowed to spill onto the streets or disturb peace and public order.

The latest confrontation in Morigaon has added to the political tensions in Assam amid heightened campaigning and preparations for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, scheduled for October 6.

Congress has fielded Sibamoni Bora for the bypoll, with senior party leaders campaigning across the Lok Sabha constituency.

Authorities are maintaining vigilance in politically sensitive areas to prevent further clashes between supporters of rival parties.

Further details regarding any injuries, arrests or cases registered in connection with Tuesday's confrontation are awaited.