MP: Five Damoh Heritage Sites Get State Protection

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 22 (IANS) Five ancient religious and heritage sites in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district have been brought under state protection, paving the way for focused conservation of monuments in the historically rich Jabera-Tendukheda region, Culture and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Lodhi said on Tuesday.

The move covers two Madha temples, a Sun Temple, a Ram-Janki temple and Vanshipur Math. Several of these sites are located in rural areas and form part of the region's long-standing cultural and religious traditions.

The five monuments are: Madha Temple in Dauni village and Sun Temple in Mohad village, both in Tendukheda tehsil; Madha Temple in Bardunwa village; Shri Ram-Janki Temple in Punwar village; and Vanshipur Math in Jabera tehsil.

“It is a matter of pride for the Jabera-Tendukheda region that five important ancient and historical heritage sites have been included in the state-protected monuments list,” Lodhi said.

The Madha temples at Dauni and Bardunwa are among the old religious structures identified for protection, while the Sun Temple at Mohad represents the area's tradition of Sun worship. The Ram-Janki Temple at Punwar is associated with the worship of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, and Vanshipur Math reflects the area's spiritual and monastic heritage.

With the sites now included in the state-protected category, conservation measures can focus on safeguarding their structures and historical character, besides preventing deterioration of the heritage assets. Lodhi said the decision would strengthen efforts to preserve the monuments and ensure their historical identity is not lost.

“The protection of these ancient sites will strengthen efforts for their proper conservation and development and help preserve their historical character for future generations,” he said.

Damoh has a long history of religious and cultural traditions, with several heritage sites spread across its rural landscape. The latest additions could also bring greater attention to lesser-known destinations outside the district's established tourist circuit.

The Minister said preservation of the sites would help younger generations remain connected with their heritage and could contribute to expanding local tourism and creating employment opportunities.

The decision also allows the Jabera-Tendukheda region to develop heritage-based tourism around its religious and historical sites, while maintaining their cultural character, he said.

Residents have welcomed the inclusion of the five monuments, describing it as recognition of the region's historical importance and a step toward preserving its heritage for future generations.