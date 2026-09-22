Manipur CM Calls For Collective Efforts To Revive State Economy, Says Govt's Doors Open For Dialogue

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 22 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday called for collective efforts towards economic development in the state and said that the government's doors remained open for dialogue on any issue.

Addressing the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' programme organised by the Imphal West District Administration at Khoyathong Multipurpose Community Hall, the Chief Minister cited Singapore as an example of a small country that had achieved a high level of economic development through collective efforts. He said that despite the presence of different communities, people in Singapore identify themselves as Singaporeans and work together for the development of their country.

Khemchand Singh appealed to the people of Manipur to work together peacefully and contribute towards the state's development as well as the achievement of the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Speaking about the economic situation in the wake of the ethnic violence that began on May 3, 2023, the Chief Minister said the unprecedented situation has had a substantial impact on the state's economy. He said the state suffered a loss of around Rs 475 crore in GST collection during the financial year 2023-24. The state also incurred a revenue loss of around Rs 1,300 crore over the past three years, he said.

The Chief Minister said bandhs and blockades adversely affected common people, particularly daily wage earners and those dependent on daily economic activities. He appealed to people not to resort to bandhs and blockades and instead approach their respective MLAs and the government to raise their grievances.“The government's doors remain open for dialogue,” he said, adding that problems could be resolved through discussion.

Referring to the recent deferment of the Census-2027 exercise in Manipur, Khemchand Singh said the state government had discussed the concerns raised by the people with the Central government. He said the Centre subsequently deferred the Census exercise in the state in view of the concerns and aspirations expressed by the people.

Taking into consideration the aspirations of the people of Manipur, the Chief Minister said the Centre had also extended the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to the state in 2019 to protect the interests of indigenous people. He said the month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' was being observed across the country to acknowledge the service and initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and carry forward the spirit of public service and good governance.

The national observance, which began on September 17, the Prime Minister's birthday, marks 25 years of his public service and will continue until October 17, 2026.

During the programme, the Chief Minister visited and interacted with people at more than 30 service counters and stalls showcasing various schemes and services of government departments and institutions.

Speaking on the significance of the Abhiyan, Khemchand Singh said Prime Minister Modi had completed 25 years of public service and articulated the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, with the objective of building India into a developed nation. He said the month-long programme would be organised in different Assembly constituencies to assess whether government schemes and benefits intended for people had reached eligible beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister said that wherever gaps were found in the delivery of schemes, the government would take necessary steps to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits. He stressed that direct interaction with the public would help identify difficulties at the grassroots level and improve last-mile delivery.