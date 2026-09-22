Brightwater Mall Recognized By Luxury Lifestyle Awards In Bahrain

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)has been recognized bywith theaward. The recognition highlights the company's work in developing BrightWater Mall, a mixed-use destination designed to integrate retail, food and beverage, leisure, showrooms, sports facilities, and public spaces within a thoughtfully planned environment. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Established in 2019 and headquartered in Manama, Bahrain, One Eleven Holding is a diversified holding company with interests across multiple sectors, including lifestyle-focused real estate and development projects. Led by Her Highness Sheikha Aisha bint Rashid Al Khalifa, the company brings a considered and strategic approach to its ventures, assessing market opportunities, audience needs, commercial objectives, and operational requirements before shaping each concept. Within its real estate portfolio, this approach informs the design, tenant mix, circulation, branding, and public spaces to serve investors, tenants, visitors, and the surrounding community.

BrightWater Mall reflects this approach through an open-air, pedestrian-focused concept that brings together a variety of complementary uses within a single development. The project incorporates climate-responsive planning, landscaped public areas, shaded outdoor spaces, and operational strategies intended to enhance visitor comfort while supporting long-term commercial performance. Its design emphasizes accessibility, organized circulation, and efficient service planning while responding to Bahrain's environmental conditions.

Sustainability forms an integral part of the company's approach to responsible development. BrightWater Mall incorporates passive shading strategies, energy-efficient façade systems, natural daylight, landscaped spaces, durable materials, and operational planning designed to support resource efficiency and long-term performance. These measures contribute to thermal comfort, responsible site management, and an enhanced experience for visitors and tenants alike.

Honoring the win, Alexander Chetchikov, President of the, said,“One Eleven Holding W.L.L. has demonstrated a clear understanding of how thoughtful planning and integrated development can shape contemporary luxury destinations. BrightWater Mall reflects an approach that balances commercial objectives, visitor experience, and long-term value, making it a distinguished recipient of this recognition.”

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global organization dedicated to recognizing excellence across the luxury sector. Through independent research and evaluation, the organization identifies brands that demonstrate high standards of quality, innovation, and customer experience across a broad range of industries, helping strengthen their international reputation and visibility.