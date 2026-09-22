PM Modi-Led Council Of Ministers To Hold Chintan Shivir On Viksit Bharat

The Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on September 23 and 24 for a Chintan Shivir focused on Viksit Bharat@2047, government sources have said.

The meeting is a formal meeting of the Council of Ministers and will focus on stocktaking as well as future planning and reviewing the work underway across Government and identifying the next set of ideas, reforms and priorities towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the sources said.

Viksit Bharat@2047: The Journey So Far

The Viksit Bharat exercise has been underway since 2021. Ten Sectoral Groups of Secretaries were constituted to prepare the Vision@2047 and its short-term and long-term roadmap and vast stakeholder consultation was also done for this exercise, the sources said.

Since then, there have been eight presentations or discussions before the Council of Ministers on different aspects of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Chintan Shivir to Drive Progress

The Chintan Shivir will take this process forward. It brings together the work being done by Groups of Secretaries, Ministries and Departments, Cabinet Secretariat and NITI Aayog, including reforms, ease of living, reduction of compliances and other governance priorities.

The sources said that this is not an isolated Chintan Shivir and further rounds will be lined up in the coming days after two rounds of discussions on September 23 and 24.

PM Modi has repeatedly laid thrust on efforts for making India a developed country by 2047. Different ministers have also held Chintan Shivirs to bolster efforts to reach the goal. (ANI)

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