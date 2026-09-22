Laboratory Informatics Market 2026: AI, Cloud Adoption And Digital Lab Transformation Unlock New Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is rising for secure, interoperable lab informatics that streamline workflows, ensure compliance and enable real-time analytics, driven by genomics and personalized medicine.

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Laboratory Informatics Market (2026 Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest Global Laboratory Informatics Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of industry trends, market segmentation, regional developments and growth opportunities. The study examines the market by product, component, region and key country, offering strategic insights into the technologies and services transforming laboratory operations worldwide.

By product, the report covers Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platforms and other laboratory informatics solutions. The component analysis evaluates both software and services, reflecting the growing demand for integrated platforms, implementation support, system maintenance, consulting and workflow optimization.

The regional assessment includes the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Country-level analysis covers the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan and India. This geographic scope enables stakeholders to evaluate market dynamics, technology adoption, regulatory influences and investment opportunities across established and emerging laboratory informatics markets.

The global laboratory informatics industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation as organizations prioritize efficient data management, regulatory compliance and advanced analytics. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare, environmental testing and research organizations are increasingly adopting laboratory informatics software to streamline workflows, improve data accuracy and support collaboration across departments, facilities and geographic locations.

Rising laboratory data volumes represent a major driver of market growth. Organizations require scalable informatics platforms that support data integration, secure storage, rapid retrieval and real-time analysis. These capabilities help laboratories accelerate decision-making, improve operational visibility and maintain data integrity throughout research, development, testing and quality-control processes.

Regulatory compliance is also strengthening demand for laboratory information management systems and related digital solutions. Pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations must maintain reliable electronic records, validated workflows and comprehensive audit trails in accordance with applicable requirements, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 21 CFR Part 11 and relevant ISO standards. Laboratory informatics platforms can support consistent documentation, controlled access and traceable data management across regulated environments.

Personalized medicine, genomic research and data-intensive life sciences applications are creating additional opportunities for advanced laboratory informatics solutions. These fields generate increasingly complex datasets that require sophisticated analytical capabilities, interoperability and secure information exchange. As research models become more collaborative and distributed, laboratories are seeking connected platforms that can integrate instruments, applications, enterprise systems and external data sources.

Cybersecurity, interoperability and emerging technologies are expected to remain central to the future of the laboratory informatics market. Organizations are placing greater emphasis on protecting sensitive scientific and patient information while enabling authorized data access across integrated digital ecosystems. Continued innovation in automation, cloud-based deployment and advanced analytics is expected to support broader adoption and improved laboratory productivity.

The Global Laboratory Informatics Market report provides actionable intelligence for software providers, service companies, laboratory operators, investors and other industry stakeholders. Through detailed product, component and geographic analysis, the report supports strategic planning, competitive assessment and informed investment decisions in a rapidly evolving global market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Enhancing Data Management and Analytics Capabilities

2.2 Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine

3. Global Laboratory Informatics Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Laboratory Informatics Market

3.2 Advantages of using laboratory information management system

3.3 Global Laboratory Informatics Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5 Global Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation: By Product

3.6.1 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product Overview

3.6.2 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Attractiveness Index, By Product

3.6.3 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Laboratory Information Management Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Scientific Data Management Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Laboratory Execution Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.6 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Enterprise Content Management, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.7 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation: By Component

3.7.1 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component Overview

3.7.2 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Attractiveness Index, By Component

3.7.3 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Services, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Software, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. Laboratory Informatics Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market: Historic and Forecast

5.1 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market: Snapshot

5.2 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.3 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market: Key Factors

5.4 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market: Segment Analysis

5.5 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation: By Product

5.5.1 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product Overview

5.5.2 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Laboratory Information Management Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.3 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Scientific Data Management Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.4 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Laboratory Execution Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.5 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Enterprise Content Management, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.6 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation: By Component

5.6.1 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component Overview

5.6.2 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Services, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.3 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Software, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation: By Country

5.7.1 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, by Country Overview

5.7.2 United States Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.2.1 United States Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product

5.7.2.2 United States Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

5.7.3 Canada Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.3.1 Canada Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product

5.7.3.2 Canada Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

5.7.4 Rest of Americas Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.5.1 Rest of Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product

5.7.5.2 Rest of Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

6. Europe Laboratory Informatics Market: Historic and Forecast

6.1 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market: Snapshot

6.2 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.3 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market: Key Factors

6.4 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market: Segment Analysis

6.5 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation: By Product

6.5.1 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product Overview

6.5.2 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Laboratory Information Management Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.5.3 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Scientific Data Management Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.5.4 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Laboratory Execution Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.5.5 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Enterprise Content Management, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.5.6 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation: By Component

6.6.1 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component Overview

6.6.2 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Services, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6.3 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Software, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation: By Country

6.7.1 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, by Country Overview

6.7.2 United Kingdom Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.2.1 United Kingdom Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product

6.7.2.2 United Kingdom Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

6.7.3 Germany Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.3.1 Germany Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product

6.7.3.2 Germany Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

6.7.4 Italy Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.4.1 Italy Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product

6.7.4.2 Italy Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

6.7.5 France Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.5.1 France Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product

6.7.5.2 France Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

6.7.6 Spain Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.6.1 Spain Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product

6.7.6.2 Spain Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

6.7.6 Rest of Europe Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.6.1 Rest of Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product

6.7.6.2 Rest of Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

7. Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market: Historic and Forecast

7.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market: Snapshot

7.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market: Key Factors

7.4 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market: Segment Analysis

7.5 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation: By Product

7.5.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product Overview

7.5.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Laboratory Information Management Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Scientific Data Management Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.5.4 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Laboratory Execution Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.5.5 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Enterprise Content Management, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.5.6 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation: By Component

7.6.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component Overview

7.6.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Services, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6.3 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Software, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation: By Country

7.7.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, by Country Overview

7.7.2 China Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.2.1 China Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product

7.7.2.2 China Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

7.7.3 Japan Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.3.1 Japan Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product

7.7.3.2 Japan Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

7.7.4 India Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.4.1 India Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product

7.7.4.2 India Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

7.7.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.5.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product

7.7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

8. Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market: Historic and Forecast

8.1 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market: Snapshot

8.2 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market: Key Factors

8.4 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Informatics Market: Segment Analysis

8.5 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation: By Product

8.5.1 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product Overview

8.5.2 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Laboratory Information Management Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.5.3 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Scientific Data Management Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.5.4 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Laboratory Execution Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.5.5 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Enterprise Content Management, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.5.6 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation: By Component

8.6.1 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component Overview

8.6.2 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Services, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6.3 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Software, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on Laboratory Informatics Market

9.2 Drivers

9.3 Restraints

9.4 Trends

10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

10.1 Porter Analysis

11. Competitive Positioning

11.1 Companies' Product Positioning

11.2 Market Position Matrix

11.3 Market Share Analysis of Laboratory Informatics Market

11.4 Company Profiles

11.4.1 QIAGEN

11.4.2 PerkinElmer Inc.

11.4.3 Abbott Laboratories

11.4.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.4.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.4.6 LabWare Inc.

11.4.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.4.8 IDBS

11.4.9 LabLynx, Inc.

11.4.10 LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

List of Figures

Figure 1: Advantages of using laboratory information management system

Figure 2: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Figure 3: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Figure 4: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, 2023 (%)

Figure 5: Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product (2024-2030)

Figure 6: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, by Laboratory Information Management Systems, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 7: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Absolute Opportunity, by Laboratory Information Management Systems, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

Figure 8: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, by Scientific Data Management Systems, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 9: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Absolute Opportunity, by Scientific Data Management Systems, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

Figure 10: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, by Laboratory Execution Systems, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 11: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Absolute Opportunity, by Laboratory Execution Systems, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

Figure 12: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, by Enterprise Content Management, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 13: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Absolute Opportunity, by Enterprise Content Management, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

Figure 14: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, by Others, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 15: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Absolute Opportunity, by Others, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

Figure 16: Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component (2024-2030)

Figure 17: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, by Services, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 18: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Absolute Opportunity, by Services, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

Figure 19: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, by Software, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 20: Global Laboratory Informatics Market Absolute Opportunity, by Software, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

Figure 21: Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Size, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million)

Figure 22: Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, 2023 (%)

Figure 23: Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, by Laboratory Information Management Systems, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 24: Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, by Scientific Data Management Systems, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 25: Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, by Laboratory Execution Systems, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 26: Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, by Enterprise Content Management, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 27: Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, by Others, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 28: Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, by Services, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 29: Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, by Software, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 30: United States Laboratory Informatics Market, by Value, 2020-2030 (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 31: United States Laboratory Informatics Market Value, by Product, 2023 (USD Million)

Figure 32: United States Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 33: United States Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Component, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 34: Canada Laboratory Informatics Market, by Value, 2020-2030 (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 35: Canada Laboratory Informatics Market Value, by Product, 2023 (USD Million)

Figure 36: Canada Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 37: Canada Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Component, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 38: Rest of Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, by Value, 2020-2030 (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 39: Rest of Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Value, by Product, 2023 (USD Million)

Figure 40: Rest of Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 41: Rest of Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Component, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 42: Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Size, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million)

Figure 43: Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, 2023 (%)

Figure 44: Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, by Laboratory Information Management Systems, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 45: Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, by Scientific Data Management Systems, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 46: Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, by Laboratory Execution Systems, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 47: Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, by Enterprise Content Management, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 48: Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, by Others, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 49: Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, by Services, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 50: Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, by Software, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 51: United Kingdom Laboratory Informatics Market, by Value, 2020-2030 (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 52: United Kingdom Laboratory Informatics Market Value, by Product, 2023 (USD Million)

Figure 53: United Kingdom Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 54: United Kingdom Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Component, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 55: Germany Laboratory Informatics Market, by Value, 2020-2030 (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 56: Germany Laboratory Informatics Market Value, by Product, 2023 (USD Million)

Figure 57: Germany Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 58: Germany Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Component, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 59: Italy Laboratory Informatics Market, by Value, 2020-2030 (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 60: Italy Laboratory Informatics Market Value, by Product, 2023 (USD Million)

Figure 61: Italy Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 62: Italy Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Component, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 63: France Laboratory Informatics Market, by Value, 2020-2030 (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 64: France Laboratory Informatics Market Value, by Product, 2023 (USD Million)

Figure 65: France Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 66: France Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Component, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 67: Spain Laboratory Informatics Market, by Value, 2020-2030 (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 68: Spain Laboratory Informatics Market Value, by Product, 2023 (USD Million)

Figure 69: Spain Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 70: Spain Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Component, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 71: Rest of Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, by Value, 2020-2030 (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 72: Rest of Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Value, by Product, 2023 (USD Million)

Figure 73: Rest of Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 74: Rest of Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Component, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 75: Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market Size, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million)

Figure 76: Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, 2023 (%)

Figure 77: Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, by Laboratory Information Management Systems, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 78: Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, by Scientific Data Management Systems, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 79: Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, by Laboratory Execution Systems, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 80: Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, by Enterprise Content Management, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 81: Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, by Others, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 82: Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, by Services, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 83: Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, by Software, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 84: China Laboratory Informatics Market, by Value, 2020-2030 (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 85: China Laboratory Informatics Market Value, by Product, 2023 (USD Million)

Figure 86: China Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 87: China Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Component, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 88: Japan Laboratory Informatics Market, by Value, 2020-2030 (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 89: Japan Laboratory Informatics Market Value, by Product, 2023 (USD Million)

Figure 90: Japan Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 91: Japan Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Component, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 92: India Laboratory Informatics Market, by Value, 2020-2030 (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 93: India Laboratory Informatics Market Value, by Product, 2023 (USD Million)

Figure 94: India Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 95: India Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Component, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 96: Rest of Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, by Value, 2020-2030 (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 97: Rest of Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market Value, by Product, 2023 (USD Million)

Figure 98: Rest of Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 99: Rest of Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Component, by Value, 2023 (%)

Figure 100: Middle East and Africa Laboratory Informatics Market Size, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million)

Figure 101: Middle East and Africa Laboratory Informatics Market Share, by Product, 2023 (%)

Figure 102: Middle East and Africa Laboratory Informatics Market, by Laboratory Information Management Systems, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 103: Middle East and Africa Laboratory Informatics Market, by Scientific Data Management Systems, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 104: Middle East and Africa Laboratory Informatics Market, by Laboratory Execution Systems, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 105: Middle East and Africa Laboratory Informatics Market, by Enterprise Content Management, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 106: Middle East and Africa Laboratory Informatics Market, by Others, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 107: Middle East and Africa Laboratory Informatics Market, by Services, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 108: Middle East and Africa Laboratory Informatics Market, by Software, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 109: Market Share of Prominent Companies of Laboratory Informatics Market, 2023 (%)

Figure 110: Qiagen Revenues, 2021-2023 (USD Th)

Figure 111: Qiagen Revenue, by Customer class, 2023 (%)

Figure 112: Qiagen Revenue, by Geographical Segments, 2023 (%)

Figure 113: Abbott Laboratories Revenues, 2021-2023 (USD Million)

Figure 114: Abbott Laboratories Revenues, by Geographic Segments, 2023 (%)

Figure 115: Abbott Laboratories Revenue, by Business Segments, 2023 (%)

Figure 116: Thermo Fisher Revenues, 2021-2023 (USD Million)

Figure 117: Thermo Fisher Revenue, by Geographic segment, 2023 (%)

Figure 118: Thermo Fisher Revenue, by Business Segments, 2023 (%)

Figure 119: Becton, Dickinson and Company Revenues, 2021-2023 (USD Million)

Figure 120: Becton, Dickinson and Company Revenue, by Geographic segment, 2023 (%)

Figure 121: Becton, Dickinson and Company Revenue, by Business Segments, 2023 (%)

Figure 122: Bio-Rad Revenues, 2021-2023 (USD Thousands)

Figure 123: Bio-Rad Revenue, by Business Segment, 2023 (%)

Figure 124: Bio-Rad Revenue, by Geographical Segments, 2023 (%)

List of Tables

Table A1: Global Impact of Macro Economic Factors, by Region

Table A2: United States Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A3: United States Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A4: United States Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A5: United States Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A6: Canada Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A7: Canada Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A8: Canada Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A9: Canada Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A10: Rest of Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A11: Rest of Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A12: Rest of Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A13: Rest of Americas Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A14: United Kingdom Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A15: United Kingdom Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A16: United Kingdom Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A17: United Kingdom Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A18: Germany Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A19: Germany Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A20: Germany Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A21: Germany Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A22: Italy Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A23: Italy Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A24: Italy Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A25: Italy Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A26: France Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A27: France Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A28: France Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A29: France Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A30: Spain Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A31: Spain Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A32: Spain Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A33: Spain Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A34: Rest of Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A35: Rest of Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A36: Rest of Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A37: Rest of Europe Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A38: China Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A39: China Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A40: China Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A41: China Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A42: Japan Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A43: Japan Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A44: Japan Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A45: Japan Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A46: India Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A47: India Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A48: India Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A49: India Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A50: Rest of Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A51: Rest of Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, by Product, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A52: Rest of Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2020-2023 (USD Million)

Table A53: Rest of Asia Pacific Laboratory Informatics Market, by Component, by Value, 2024-2030 (USD Million)

Table A54: Qiagen Company Financials, 2021-2023

Table A55: Abbott Laboratories Key Financials, 2021-2023

Table A56: Thermo Fisher Key Financials, 2021-2023

Table A57: Becton, Dickinson and Company Key Company Financials, 2021-2023

Table A58: Bio-Rad Company Financials, 2021-2023

Companies Featured



QIAGEN

PerkinElmer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Company

LabWare Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

IDBS

LabLynx, Inc. LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

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