Flash Weather Named Preferred Vendor Partner Of Troon As Westchester Hills Golf Club Goes Live

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westchester Hills Golf Club becomes the first Troon-managed property to deploy Flash's predictive weather platform for lightning prediction, agronomy forecasting, and course-wide alerting

POUNDING MILL, Va., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flash Weather today announced its designation as a preferred vendor of Troon, the world's largest golf and hospitality management company.

Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains, New York, is the first Troon-managed facility to deploy the Flash platform under the agreement, which makes Flash's predictive weather tools available to Troon facilities at preferred pricing.

At Westchester Hills, Flash is integrated across golf operations, agronomy, and management, alongside a Flash Weather Shield unit for automated course-wide audible and visual alerting.

"Our facilities operate in every climate, and weather decisions affect member experience, agronomic planning, and above all safety. Flash gives our teams a predictive picture rather than a reactive one, and we are pleased to make it available to Troon-managed properties through our preferred vendor program."

Ryan Pensy, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Troon

Prediction vs. Detection

Unlike traditional lightning detection systems, Flash forecasts strikes up to 60 minutes in advance at 1-kilometer resolution, refreshing every two minutes. This allows facilities to clear courses before severe weather hits and safely resume play on a data-driven all-clear. The same forecast engine powers Flash Agronomy for site-specific turf management.

"Knowing what is coming before it forms changes how we manage the golf calendar and how quickly we can get members and guests back out. Our maintenance team is now using the same forecast data for spray and irrigation planning, which was not something we expected going in."

Josh Lowney, General Manager, Westchester Hills Golf Club

Availability across the Troon portfolio

Troon-managed facilities can access Flash via the Weather Command Center and mobile app, with setup typically completing within 24 hours. On-site hardware for automated grounds alerting is available as an option.

"Golf has lived with detection for decades. Here's the problem: detection is too late. Prediction tells you it's coming. Working with Troon puts that difference in front of the largest set of golf operators in the country."

Dave Downey, Director of Partnerships & Growth, Flash Weather

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world's largest golf and hospitality management company, providing services across 45+ states and 40+ countries. Learn more at .

About Flash Weather

Flash Weather (Flash Scientific Technology Inc.) uses patented algorithms and proprietary deep learning models to predict severe weather down to the kilometer and minute, helping operators protect people and property. Learn more at flashweather.ai.

Media Contact

Dave Downey, Director of Partnerships & Growth, Flash Weather | ... | 614-620-6942

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