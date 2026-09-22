FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions For Its Exchange Traded Funds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TSX: FUD, FSL, ETP, CIBR, FHG/FHG.F, FDL, FINT, FST, FTLS, SGRD, RCTR & BLCK Cboe CA: FJFB, SDVY/SDVY.F & SDVD TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”) is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (“First Trust ETFs”) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Cboe Canada for the month ending September 30, 2026. The cash distributions are payable on October 7, 2026 to Unitholders of record on September 29, 2026 with an ex-dividend date of September 29, 2026. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0650 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0750 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0500 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged) FDL $0.3600 First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF FST $0.1800 First Trust Nasdaq® Clean Edge® Smart Grid Infrastructure ETF SGRD $0.0800 First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0550 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF CIBR $0.0100 First Trust Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF SDVD $0.1300 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF FTLS $0.0500 First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF RCTR $0.0200 First Trust International Capital Strength ETF FINT $0.1000 First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG $0.1200 FHG.F $0.0700 First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF BLCK $0.2700 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF SDVY $0.0550 SDVY.F $0.0525



About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $379 billion as of August 31, 2026 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the First Trust ETFs can be found at .

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065/877-622-5552