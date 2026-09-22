Co-Development Deals In Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology 2016-2026 Pharmaceutical Co-Development Deals Reshape R&D Strategies As Companies Share Risk, Costs And Commercial Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016 to 2026" has been added tooffering.The Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2026 report provides a comprehensive, data-rich analysis of co-development deals spanning nearly a decade of activity, including the top 25 most active dealmakers.This fully updated edition explores real-world co-development deals and includes financial terms, partnering strategies, and links to actual SEC-filed contract documents where available.



Covers Deals from 2016 to 2026: Track the evolution of co-development dealmaking and identify strategic patterns.

Analyze Deal Structures and Terms: Understand how co-development deals are structured - who contributes what, how risks are shared, and how profits are split.

Benchmark Financials with Confidence: Review headline values, milestone payments, and equity contributions to support your own deal modeling.

Access Real Contract Language: Where available, examine actual contract filings to gain insight into deal clauses, definitions, and triggers. Spot the Most Active Players: Identify the top 25 companies engaging in co-development deals - and learn what differentiates their approach.

What's Inside - Chapter Breakdown

The six chapters introduce the co-development model and report structure; analyze activity by year, sector, therapeutic area, and region; examine IP, development responsibilities, costs, commercialization rights, and key clauses; profile high-value deals and their financial terms; review the top 25 active dealmakers and their partnership strategies; and provide a comprehensive deal directory organized by company, therapy area, technology type, and deal type, with links to available records and contract documents.

Who Should Use This Report?



Business Development & Licensing Professionals - Evaluate structures, terms, and partner roles across successful deals.

C-Level Executives & Investors - Understand how collaborative development can accelerate product pipelines and reduce burn.

Legal & Contract Managers - Benchmark real-world clauses and deal mechanics to guide your own term sheets. Commercial & Strategic Planners - Learn how rights, responsibilities, and revenues are allocated across co-development partners.

Why This Report Matters

As development costs rise and timelines tighten, co-development deals offer a compelling solution - shared risk, aligned incentives, and faster execution. This report helps you understand what's market standard, what's negotiable, and what leading companies are doing to succeed in shared R&D partnerships.

Learn from real deals. See how the leaders collaborate. Build stronger partnerships. Order your copy of Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2026 today.



Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in co-development dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of co-development deal

2.3. Trends in co-development deals since 2016

2.3.1. Co-development dealmaking by year, 2016-2026

2.3.2. Co-development dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2026

2.3.3. Co-development dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2026

2.3.4. Co-development dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2026

2.3.5. Co-development dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2026

2.3.6. Co-development dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2026

2.4. Reasons for entering into co-development partnering deals

2.5. The future of co-development deals

Chapter 3 - Overview of co-development deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Co-development agreement structure

Chapter 4 - Leading co-development deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top co-development deals by value

Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active co-development dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active co-development dealmakers

Chapter 6 - Co-development deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Co-development deals with contracts 2016-2026

Deal directory

Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by technology type



Companies Featured



4D Molecular Therapeutics

AbCellera Biologics

Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Agilent Technologies

Akoya Biosciences

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Arbor Biotechnologies

AstraZeneca

Beam Therapeutics

BioNTech

Blueprint Medicines

BridgeBio Pharma

Charles River Laboratories

CRISPR Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Denali Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Eli Lilly

Exact Sciences

Fate Therapeutics

Foundation Medicine

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

Guardant Health

Halozyme Therapeutics

Illumina

Immunocore

Innovent Biologics

Insilico Medicine

Intellia Therapeutics

Legend Biotech

Lonza

Moderna

Myriad Genetics

Natera

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Samsung Biologics

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

WuXi Biologics Zai Lab

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