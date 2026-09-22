Co-Development Deals In Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology 2016-2026 Pharmaceutical Co-Development Deals Reshape R&D Strategies As Companies Share Risk, Costs And Commercial Opportunities
The Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2026 report provides a comprehensive, data-rich analysis of co-development deals spanning nearly a decade of activity, including the top 25 most active dealmakers.
This fully updated edition explores real-world co-development deals and includes financial terms, partnering strategies, and links to actual SEC-filed contract documents where available.
Key Features & Benefits
- Covers Deals from 2016 to 2026: Track the evolution of co-development dealmaking and identify strategic patterns. Analyze Deal Structures and Terms: Understand how co-development deals are structured - who contributes what, how risks are shared, and how profits are split. Benchmark Financials with Confidence: Review headline values, milestone payments, and equity contributions to support your own deal modeling. Access Real Contract Language: Where available, examine actual contract filings to gain insight into deal clauses, definitions, and triggers. Spot the Most Active Players: Identify the top 25 companies engaging in co-development deals - and learn what differentiates their approach.
What's Inside - Chapter Breakdown
The six chapters introduce the co-development model and report structure; analyze activity by year, sector, therapeutic area, and region; examine IP, development responsibilities, costs, commercialization rights, and key clauses; profile high-value deals and their financial terms; review the top 25 active dealmakers and their partnership strategies; and provide a comprehensive deal directory organized by company, therapy area, technology type, and deal type, with links to available records and contract documents.
Who Should Use This Report?
- Business Development & Licensing Professionals - Evaluate structures, terms, and partner roles across successful deals. C-Level Executives & Investors - Understand how collaborative development can accelerate product pipelines and reduce burn. Legal & Contract Managers - Benchmark real-world clauses and deal mechanics to guide your own term sheets. Commercial & Strategic Planners - Learn how rights, responsibilities, and revenues are allocated across co-development partners.
Why This Report Matters
As development costs rise and timelines tighten, co-development deals offer a compelling solution - shared risk, aligned incentives, and faster execution. This report helps you understand what's market standard, what's negotiable, and what leading companies are doing to succeed in shared R&D partnerships.
Learn from real deals. See how the leaders collaborate. Build stronger partnerships. Order your copy of Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2026 today.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in co-development dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Definition of co-development deal
2.3. Trends in co-development deals since 2016
2.3.1. Co-development dealmaking by year, 2016-2026
2.3.2. Co-development dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2026
2.3.3. Co-development dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2026
2.3.4. Co-development dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2026
2.3.5. Co-development dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2026
2.3.6. Co-development dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2026
2.4. Reasons for entering into co-development partnering deals
2.5. The future of co-development deals
Chapter 3 - Overview of co-development deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Co-development agreement structure
Chapter 4 - Leading co-development deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Top co-development deals by value
Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active co-development dealmakers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top 25 most active co-development dealmakers
Chapter 6 - Co-development deals including contracts directory
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Co-development deals with contracts 2016-2026
Deal directory
Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by companies A-Z
Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by therapy area
Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by technology type
Companies Featured
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics AbCellera Biologics Acumen Pharmaceuticals Agilent Technologies Akoya Biosciences Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Amgen Arbor Biotechnologies AstraZeneca Beam Therapeutics BioNTech Blueprint Medicines BridgeBio Pharma Charles River Laboratories CRISPR Therapeutics Daiichi Sankyo Denali Therapeutics Editas Medicine Eli Lilly Exact Sciences Fate Therapeutics Foundation Medicine Genentech Gilead Sciences Guardant Health Halozyme Therapeutics Illumina Immunocore Innovent Biologics Insilico Medicine Intellia Therapeutics Legend Biotech Lonza Moderna Myriad Genetics Natera Novartis Novo Nordisk Oxford Nanopore Technologies Pfizer Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Roche Samsung Biologics Sanofi Sarepta Therapeutics Takeda Pharmaceutical Thermo Fisher Scientific Vertex Pharmaceuticals WuXi Biologics Zai Lab
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