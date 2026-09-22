Rehmann And Detroit Red Wings Announce Theme For Annual Art Contest,“Beyond The Boards”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rehmann, a fully integrated professional advisory firm, is thrilled to announce the theme for the firm's annual art contest in partnership with the Detroit Red Wings - Beyond the Boards. Contestants are invited to participate by submitting hockey-inspired artwork that pays tribute to how families, friends and the community celebrate the game of hockey and unique,“lucky” game-day traditions.

The art contest will open for submissions on Nov. 2, 2026, and close on Feb. 1, 2027. Contestants can submit their entries virtually for the first round, with finalists invited to deliver their physical artwork for further consideration. The judging panel will include executives from Rehmann and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E), as well as a former Red Wings player. The winner will be announced in late winter, with the winning artwork being installed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena before a Red Wings game on Mar. 18, 2027.

“Over the past six years, our partnership with the Detroit Red Wings has shown us just how deeply hockey connects families and communities across Michigan,” said Stacie Kwaiser, CEO of Rehmann.“This year's theme, 'Beyond the Boards,' celebrates those cherished game-day traditions and personal memories that make the sport so special. We're excited to see how artists capture that passion and look forward to honoring another talented creator in the Rehmann Club.”

All submissions, including but not limited to drawing, painting, etching or other types of two-dimensional art, must be submitted in 24” x 30” format. Pieces will be judged on creativity, originality and adherence to the theme of Beyond the Boards, which highlights the love of the game of hockey outside the arena and throughout the community.

In addition to having their artwork displayed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena, the winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize, four tickets to a Red Wings home game and the opportunity for their artwork to be published on the Detroit Red Wings website.

To celebrate the upcoming launch of this season's art contest, Rehmann will host a promotional event during the Red Wings' home opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 2, 2026. Rehmann Club ticket holders will be treated to personalized caricatures and Rehmann-branded gifts.

To submit artwork for the art contest and view official rules and regulations, visit .

About Rehmann

Empower Your Purpose

Rehmann is a professional advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, business solutions and outsourcing, specialized consulting, and wealth management services. For over 80 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to our clients. With over 1,100 associates in our offices across Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, and those working remotely across the country, we are the momentum behind what's possible. We focus on the business of business – allowing companies and individuals to focus on what makes them extraordinary. We help you look to the future with confidence, thanks to our unrivaled expertise and integrity. We're a proud member of HLB International, a global network of independent accounting and advisory firms, and through our partnerships with our clients and communities, we drive impact that empowers our world. Find us online at rehmann.com and check out our 2025 Annual Report.

Contact: Holly Shier

248.458.7923

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