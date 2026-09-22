MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The agency applies experience gained with major brands and AI companies to support organizations of all sizes.

KEY FACTS

. Experience: Every Bureau team member has Fortune 500 and Big Brand experience.

. AI expertise: The Bureau has worked in the AI field for more than a decade. Its specialists use that understanding to apply AI tools effectively, helping clients accomplish more within their budgets.

. Core clients: The agency focuses on startups, small businesses and nonprofits, while also working with larger organizations.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bureau of Small Projects uses AI tools to help clients maximize the value of their budgets. Experienced specialists remain responsible for the strategy, creative decisions and quality of the work.

HOW CAN ORGANIZATIONS USE AI TO GET MORE FROM THEIR BRANDING AND MARKETING BUDGETS?

AI enables Bureau specialists to review information faster and evaluate a broader range of possible directions. The work still begins with discovery. Specialists ask focused questions, learn from the client and conduct additional research when needed.

A Bureau subject-matter expert evaluates the work using real-world experience. Client feedback then helps the team narrow the options and refine the strongest direction.

“AI may feel new to many organizations, but we have been working in this field for more than a decade,” said David Gaz, founder and CEO.“The tools help us work more efficiently, but our Fortune 500 and Big Brand experience gives us the discernment to know what questions to ask, what deserves deeper development and how to guide the work.”

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What kinds of clients does The Bureau of Small Projects work with?

The Bureau focuses on startups, small businesses and nonprofits. Clients have also included the NFL, Stanford University, Canon, The Planetary Society, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Swiss government.

Do I still need a branding, website or marketing expert if I use AI?

AI can generate ideas rapidly. An experienced specialist determines what should be created, evaluates its quality and ensures it supports the organization's goals.

ABOUT THE BUREAU OF SMALL PROJECTS

Founded in 2014, the Bureau delivers branding, website development, content creation and marketing services. Learn more at smallprojectsbureau.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Andre Lawless | Director of Marketing |...