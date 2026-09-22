National Advertising Division Recommends Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment's Disclose Testing Conditions For Max PSI And GPM Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following a reopened inquiry, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division determined that Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment provided a reasonable basis for its maximum pressure and flow rate claims for certain electric pressure washers under the conditions tested and recommended that it clearly and conspicuously disclose the specific operating conditions to achieve maximum PSI and GPM claims.

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a reopened inquiry, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division determined that Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment provided a reasonable basis for its maximum pressure and flow rate claims for certain electric pressure washers under the conditions tested and recommended that it clearly and conspicuously disclose the specific operating conditions to achieve maximum PSI and GPM claims.

The previous challenge (Case #7496), brought by competitor TTi Outdoor Power Equipment, Inc., alleging that Westinghouse inflated the pressure and flow rate of its pressure washers in its advertising. In that challenge, NAD recommended that Westinghouse discontinue its express claims and, because Westinghouse declined to comply with that recommendation, NAD referred the matter to relevant government authorities.

Westinghouse petitioned to reopen the proceeding and provided new testing to support its express claims.

Westinghouse advertises the pressure and flow rate of its pressure washers as max PSI and max GPM. TTi argued that these claims are unsupported.

NAD found that Westinghouse makes max PSI and max GPM claims without any qualification or disclosure that the max PSI and GPM can only be achieved under a very particular set of conditions. NAD therefore concluded that Westinghouse's unqualified max PSI and max GPM claims did not sufficiently inform consumers of the material limitations of the claims.

NAD also found that TTi's testing was a poor fit for Westinghouse's maximum pressure and flow rate claims.

Accordingly, NAD recommended that Westinghouse clearly and conspicuously disclose the circumstances under which its claimed maximum PSI and GPM are obtainable, including that maximum pressure is measured through three-second trigger cycles.

NAD also determined that claims that do not identify the PSI and GPM rates as“max” are not supported. NAD noted that Westinghouse had already agreed to modify its advertising to avoid conveying the message that consumers could reach both maximum pressure and maximum flow rate simultaneously.

In its advertiser statement, Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment stated it“agrees to comply with NAD's recommendations.”

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

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