Thurgood Marshall College Fund Lauds Additional Support For Historically Black Colleges And Universities By Trump Administration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) express sincere gratitude to President Trump, Secretary McMahon and the Trump administration for announcing plans to provide $174 million in supplemental Title III funding for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in FY26, above congressional appropriations. Building upon the supplemental amount of $435 million allocated in FY25, this funding furthers the administration's commitment to supporting HBCU sustainability, as outlined in the executive order on HBCUs signed on April 23, 2025.

“Today's announcement builds upon that track record of support for our historically Black Colleges and universities that President Trump has demonstrated since the start of his first term in 2017,” TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams said.“This result would not have been possible without a commitment from HBCU advocates to work in a bipartisan manner to communicate the value of our institutions to all elected and appointed leaders. We applaud the Trump administration for doubling down on their investments into HBCUs as we build the workforce and develop the leaders that will solidify our nation's global competitiveness for decades to come.”

TMCF officials look forward to continued collaboration with the administration and policy makers across the political landscape to help HBCUs continue to thrive and to build a globally competitive workforce.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit tmcf.or.

CONTACT: Clara Ross Stamps The Thurgood Marshall College Fund 240-931-0696...