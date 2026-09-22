Kristen Walters Named Food & Beverage National Industry Leader

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars LLP, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, has named Partner Kristen Walters as Food & Beverage national industry leader.

Walters will guide strategic initiatives and nationwide service delivery for clients in the food and beverage industry within the firm's broader Manufacturing sector. In her new role, she will help shape the firm's national strategy and delivery of accounting, tax, and consulting services for food and beverage manufacturers and other businesses as they navigate growth along with operational, regulatory, and market challenges.

Walters has more than 20 years of experience serving clients across the food and beverage industry. She advises privately held, family-owned, and private equity-backed businesses on a variety of accounting, tax, and strategic matters, helping organizations address growth opportunities and strengthen their operations.

“I am honored to take on this role and work alongside the talented professionals on our team to deliver an Unmatched Client Experience to businesses across this important economic sector,” said Walters.“Our clients continue to face rapid change, from shifting consumer demands and pricing pressures to new opportunities driven by innovation and technology. It's an exciting time to help our clients address those challenges and identify strategies that support sustainable growth and long-term value creation.”

“Kristen's knowledge and experience in the food and beverage sector are unmatched, and I am thrilled that she is stepping into this role,” said Bryan Wright, national sector leader for Manufacturing at Forvis Mazars.“We're excited for her leadership, and I know our clients will find her insights and wisdom extremely valuable as they prepare for what's next.”

Throughout her career, Walters has been recognized as a trusted advisor to companies at multiple stages of growth. In addition to helping clients navigate complex accounting, tax, and operational considerations, she regularly provides insights into industry trends affecting manufacturers and consumer products companies, including changing market dynamics, business transformation initiatives, and strategic growth opportunities. Walters was recently recognized as a 2026 Leading Women in Business honoree by NJBIZ for her professional achievements, community involvement, and leadership contributions.

On Thursday, September 24, Walters will be among the leaders of the 2026 Food & Beverage Forum: Good for You, Good for Business, an event focused on emerging trends, industry challenges, and growth opportunities shaping the future of the food and beverage marketplace.

Learn more about the event and register to attend at forvismazars.us.

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm's 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience ® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars.us to learn more.

Contact: Mike Brothers, PR Manager

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