Team Turing Expands GPAI Beyond STEM, Launching Three New Features for College Students

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First major update since Series B funding - Problem Generator, AI Drive, and Slides cover coursework, exam prep, and presentations; sign-ups top 1.5 million

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Team Turing, a developer of reasoning-based AI agents, today announced the launch of three new features for GPAI, its AI app for college students: Problem Generator, AI Drive, and Slides. The update marks the first step in expanding GPAI from a STEM-focused AI into a service for all college students regardless of major, supporting the full span of university coursework - from organizing lecture materials to preparing for exams and presentations - within a single app.Series B Funding and a New DirectionTeam Turing recently raised approximately $5 million in Series B funding, with participation from Korea Development Bank, Kingo Investment Partners, and Company K Partners, alongside follow-on investment from existing backer Kolon Investment. With the new round, the company redefined GPAI's direction: building on the problem-solving accuracy and visualization capabilities proven among STEM users, GPAI is expanding into the essential AI app for all college students, whatever their field of study. As part of the shift, Team Turing made previously paid features free of charge, timed to the start of the academic semester in its key markets. The three new features put that strategy into motion.Three Features Built Around the Academic SemesterAI Drive consolidates lecture materials, notes, and assignment files scattered across course portals, messengers, and email into one place. Students can open an uploaded document and discuss it with the AI, or use stored materials directly with GPAI's core features, including report writing, problem solving, and presentation building.Problem Generator creates practice questions matching the type and difficulty of uploaded material, such as past exams and textbook exercises. The feature targets a common exam-prep routine among college students - solving a problem, then re-solving it in modified form - and works across all majors, not only STEM subjects.Slides automatically builds presentation decks from a topic or source material. Lecture materials stored in AI Drive can be converted directly into presentation slides.Open Interaction: Showing the Work Before and During ProductionWhat ties the three features together is an approach Team Turing calls "open interaction" - the AI shares its working process and communicates with the user rather than delivering a finished output from a black box.Conventional general-purpose AI tools reveal nothing until the result appears; when the output misses the user's intent, the only option is to start over. GPAI instead presents a work plan first - a slide outline or a problem-variation strategy - so users can confirm the direction and request changes before production begins. Once production starts, GPAI shares its progress in real time, from searching materials to generating images and building slides. The same approach applies across Slides, Problem Generator, and GPAI's visualization features, allowing users to get results that reflect their intent in a single pass.Adoption and UsageGPAI surpassed 1.5 million sign-ups within its first year, with South Korea and the United States as its primary markets. In the U.S., the app is used at 415 universities, including MIT, Stanford, Harvard, and UC Berkeley.Product RoadmapTeam Turing plans to continue building features tied to how college students actually study. The company is currently rolling out an LMS connection for AI Drive: when students link their own university learning management system (LMS), lecture materials become available in AI Drive without downloading and re-uploading files. The feature currently supports the LMS platforms of more than 25 universities in South Korea, including Seoul National University, Korea University, and Sungkyunkwan University, with support expanding to additional institutions. Team Turing intends to keep shipping features that remove friction from student workflows as it develops GPAI into the essential AI app for college students worldwide."College students already turn to AI at every stage of their studies, but general-purpose AI was not designed around how university coursework actually flows," said Ji-eun Shin, co-CEO of Team Turing. "These new features are the first result of our vision to build the AI that every college student needs, regardless of major.""Our goal is for students to handle their entire academic workload with GPAI alone - organizing lecture materials, preparing for exams, and building presentations," said Jiyoon Kim, co-CEO of Team Turing. "We are taking the accuracy and problem-solving capabilities proven in STEM and using them to change how college students around the world study."About Team TuringTeam Turing is a developer of reasoning-based AI agents transforming how students learn and complete academic work with AI. Its flagship products include Math King, an AI-powered math learning platform, and GPAI, the essential AI app for college students. The company serves users in 123 countries, and its research has been recognized at EMNLP 2025, where its work on LLM-generated math content was accepted to the industry track.

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Team Turing Expands GPAI Beyond STEM, Launching Three New Features for College Students News Provided By Team Cookie September 22, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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