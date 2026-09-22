Unchainedtv Launches Unprecedented Daily Live Coverage Of The Historic 207-Mile March To Abolish Animal Testing

Marchers gathered at the start of the 207-mile journey to end animal testing.

The UnchainedTV Series: March to Abolish Animal Testing LIVE from New York

UnchainedTV's Jane Velez-Mitchell in Studio with guest and reporter.

Speakers kicked off the march to end animal testing.

MAAT co-lead Ella Magers, her rescued lab beagle Jane, co-lead Gretchen Primack and supporters, on a break from marching.

- Jane Velez-Mitchell, Founder/President, UnchainedTV

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UnchainedTV is breaking new ground in independent media by providing exclusive daily live coverage of the historic March to End Animal Testing (MAAT), a grueling 14-day, 207-mile trek across New York State. Inspired by monumental social justice milestones of the past-such as Mahatma Gandhi's 1930 Salt March against British colonial rule and the landmark 1965 Selma civil rights marches-this modern movement unites nearly 1,000 advocates demanding an end to animal experimentation.

The march kicked off on September 12 at West Capitol Park in Albany with powerful addresses from co-founders Ella Magers and Gretchen Primack, activist attorney Wayne Hsiung, Wayne Pacelle of Animal Wellness Action, PETA's Matthew Braun and Ashley Byrne, singer-songwriter Vanessa Dawson, and acclaimed actress Allison Pill.

Anchored daily by UnchainedTV host Jane Velez-Mitchell in studio along with special guests including actress Nina Bergman, anti-vivisection activist Hoorik Telle and former law enforcement investigator turned activist Tiffany Brunelli, UnchainedTV's multi-platform rollout is live across its dedicated streaming TV network, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and X. On the ground following the march is UnchainedTV reporter Jami Sassone who trains a camera on the speeches at each stop. Velez-Mitchell says UnchainedTV represents new media that covers subjects avoided by mainstream media adding, "The vast majority of Americans love animals and form a demographic overlooked by mainstream media. So, UnchainedTV is filling in that gap."

At the heart of this historic mobilization are four clear core campaign goals established by the organizers:

End federal funding for animal experimentation: Advocates are pushing to reduce taxpayer financing of animal tests while securing major investments in modern, human-relevant research methods like organ-on-a-chip technology.

Ban the use of dogs in experimentation: The campaign focuses on a winnable species-specific target to build a foundation for broader animal protections.

Increase transparency and accountability:

Marchers demand full disclosure, independent oversight, stronger whistleblower protections, and stricter enforcement of regulations.

Shut down major breeding facilities: Sustained pressure is being applied to close operations like Marshall BioResources and dismantle the larger commercial pipeline.

The final stop is scheduled to be the gates of Marshall BioResources in North Rose, New York-the nation's largest beagle-breeding facility, which is estimated to hold at least 16,000 beagles. The march organizers urge its closure and the release of all of the animals, following previous milestone victories closing the lab animal breeding facilities Envigo and Ridglan. On Saturday, September 26th, there's scheduled to be prominent speakers at the event outside Marshall BioResources where organizers allege animals are experiencing cruelty and suffering. The company denies allegations of animal cruelty, maintaining that it operates in full compliance and has received a clean bill of health from the USDA. The company is invited on to comment further at any time.

By deploying a pioneering digital strategy to highlight critical animal rights issues largely overlooked by mainstream news, UnchainedTV ensures the public stays informed every step of the way toward the September 26th climax.

Watch the complete daily coverage at UnchainedTV and learn more about the movement at March for Animals.

Jane Velez-Mitchell

UnchainedTV

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UnchainedTV Launches Unprecedented Daily Live Coverage of the Historic 207-Mile March to Abolish Animal Testing News Provided By UnchainedTV September 22, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR...



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