Ataraxis And Trailhead Build On 10+ Year Partnership Through Boise Entrepreneur Week

Ataraxis Expands Support of Idaho's Entrepreneurial Community as a Gold Sponsor of Boise Entrepreneur Week

- Stephen Cilley, Founder and CEO of Ataraxis

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For more than a decade, Ataraxis and Trailhead have worked together to support Idaho's growing business and entrepreneurial community. This year, the longstanding partnership continues through Ataraxis's expanded involvement in Boise Entrepreneur Week (BEW), where the company will serve as a Gold Sponsor September 28 through October 2.

Trailhead has been an Ataraxis client and partner for more than 10 years, with the relationship extending beyond HR support to a shared investment in the entrepreneurs and businesses Trailhead serves. Ataraxis previously sponsored Boise Entrepreneur Week in 2022, 2023, and 2024, while Founder and CEO Stephen Cilley has served as a Trailhead mentor, subject matter expert, and BEW speaker.

“Ataraxis was built because I understood firsthand how quickly managing people, payroll, benefits, and compliance can become complicated as a business grows,” said Cilley.“Trailhead gives entrepreneurs access to the resources, expertise, and relationships that can help them move their businesses forward. Supporting Boise Entrepreneur Week is a natural extension of our partnership and an opportunity to continue showing up for the businesses building what's next in Idaho.”

This year, Cilley will also serve as a judge for Boise Pitch Night on Tuesday, September 29, during Boise Entrepreneur Week. Presented by Ashurst Perkins Coie and produced by Trailhead, the quarterly event gives local entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their ideas to entrepreneurs, investors, business professionals, and community members. Cilley will help evaluate finalists across nine predetermined criteria and participate in Q&A following each pitch.

Ataraxis, alongside Zions Bank, will serve as a presenting sponsor of Boise Entrepreneur Week's Grow Track on Thursday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to noon. The track includes the“Growth Strategies for Small Business Success” session, bringing together local entrepreneurs from a range of industries and business models to discuss how they are growing their sales, brands, customer bases, geographic footprints, and teams.

“There comes a time when a founder has to move from the scrappy startup mindset to that of someone preparing to scale, and that's exactly why the Grow Track was added to BEW. Expanding your team is one of the most cumbersome and consequential decisions an early-stage founder can make. I am grateful they can lean on partners like Ataraxis, who have also supported Trailhead throughout our own growth stages,” said Jacob Grinwis, executive director of Trailhead and chair of Boise Entrepreneur Week.

The expanded sponsorship reflects Ataraxis's broader commitment to supporting businesses throughout different stages of growth. While HR support is often associated with larger organizations, Ataraxis works with growing businesses to establish and manage people operations, payroll, benefits, compliance, and the HR infrastructure needed as their teams and operations evolve.

Boise Entrepreneur Week brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, mentors, investors, and community partners for five days of programming designed to support Idaho's entrepreneurial community.

For more information about Ataraxis, visit . To learn more about Boise Entrepreneur Week, visit .

About Ataraxis

Ataraxis empowers organizations across the US with hands-on HR support across people ops, employee relations, payroll, benefits administration, compliance, and workers' compensation. As a true extension of their team, we provide expert, personalized, and scalable solutions that simplify operations, reduce risk, and eliminate administrative complexity so they can stay focused on their business and their people.

About Trailhead

Trailhead is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit at the forefront of Idaho's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs succeed by providing the knowledge, tools, resources, and networks they need to take their ideas and ventures to the next level. We believe entrepreneurship is for everyone, and we build our programs to reflect that. We are the home of Boise Entrepreneur Week, Idaho's largest community-driven entrepreneurial event, and we operate programs including the Idaho Startup Lab, Boise Pitch Night, Tree City Trailblazers, Trail Guides Mentorship, the Startup World Cup Regional Qualifier, and Founders Roundup.

Located in downtown Boise, we are where business starts in Idaho.

Media Contacts

Jacob Grinwis

Trailhead

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(406) 600-4756

Lisa Lavin

Ataraxis

+1 208-906-2636

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Ataraxis and Trailhead Build on 10+ Year Partnership Through Boise Entrepreneur Week News Provided By Ataraxis September 22, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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