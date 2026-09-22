NIKSUN Unveils Olympus 6.1, The World's First Unified Platform For AI Plus Agentic Network And Cybersecurity Operations

- Dr. Parag Pruthi, Founder & CEO, NIKSUN, Inc.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NIKSUN today announced the release of Olympus 6.1, the world's first completely unified platform for AI-powered and agentic-native IT, network, and security operations. For decades, the industry has been built around telemetry - a slow, batch-oriented model designed for a world where alerts were generated after a breach or outage had already happened. As cyber-attacks, network outages, and application or service availability incidents continue to escalate, enterprises have found themselves in need of a change: from fragmented, telemetry-driven infrastructure to environments powered by instant AI-enabled analytics and agentic remediation that surface actionable insights as soon as the first connection hits the network.

CIOs and CISOs have pursued the goal of bringing every IT and security source under one roof for more than 20 years. The market, however, has delivered fragmentation instead of true integration: acquisition-driven vendors stitched together dozens of point products, integrating at the sales layer, not the data layer. Each product remained a silo with its own schema, analytics engine, UI, and AI model, leading to incomplete visibility, higher TCO, operational inefficiencies, and AI outputs teams struggle to trust.

Enter, Olympus. Olympus is the world's only real-time aggregation engine that provides high-speed collection, unification, and normalization of all raw observability data across IT, network, and security domains. It creates a cohesive data plane and memory field that powers human operators and AI agents alike with a holistic view of all activity across an organization's infrastructure – from network connections to user behavior, endpoint activity, and more. The result is a unified command center for cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and network-to-application performance management that consolidates traditionally fragmented products such as SIEM, NDR/EDR/XDR, TI/TIP, SOAR, Forensics, NPM, APM, Observability, Compliance Management, and more into a single pane of glass – an integrated operating system designed to solve the industry's most foundational challenges.

Executive Perspective

Speaking about the update, Dr. Parag Pruthi, Founder & CEO of NIKSUN, Inc., said,“Our vision for Olympus was not to make yet another cybersecurity or observability tool to sit in a stack of siloed products – it was to challenge the very foundation of the industry we operate in. When we designed it, we started from first principles, focusing on the hardest problem first: ingesting and mining data at scale, merging disparate schemas, and correlating events across security, performance, and compliance into a single, coherent view. With this operating system achieved, a self-evident truth emerged: such a foundation could finally bridge the gap between AI potential and operational reality in this industry.”

Nik Pruthi, President & CFO of NIKSUN, Inc., added,“With a complete view of your infrastructure, Olympus' built-in AI and agents can generate extremely accurate, actionable insights and remediation guidance from a single source of truth – NIKSUN's high-fidelity memory. Best of all, Olympus' all-in-one platform approach eliminates the cost and staff barrier to achieving a robust cybersecurity and observability paradigm by cutting out millions of dollars in expenditures to acquire and integrate fragmented systems. Whether you're a small business or a Fortune 500 enterprise, NIKSUN levels the playing field.”

Olympus Capabilities at a Glance

NIKSUN Olympus collects and cross-correlates data from any source - firewalls, routers, switches, cloud infrastructure, web servers, databases, endpoints, and more - across any format, including logs, events, SNMP device metrics, cloud and application metrics, network flows, and full packet capture.

Key platform benefits include:

.100% situational awareness across the entire infrastructure with no blind spots

.Instant detection and event aggregation for threats, compliance violations, and performance degradations

.Zero-click access to correlated, detailed incident intelligence with full forensic evidence

.Automated or manual remediation via out-of-box or custom Playbooks and agents

.Role-based access controls (RBAC) with end-to-end encryption in motion and at rest

.Deployable on premise, in the cloud, virtually, or in hybrid environments

.Scalable from small infrastructure environments to global enterprises

.Runs on DoD Information Networks (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) and Common Criteria certified hardware

.Sets up in minutes, not months, with out-of-box training and onboarding

Availability

NIKSUN Olympus 6.1 is available immediately as part of NIKSUN's latest platform offerings and can be deployed along with NIKSUN's full portfolio of cybersecurity, performance management, and compliance solutions. The platform's flexible deployment models make it suited to any organization – no matter its size or industry. Check out a demo or get in touch with NIKSUN to protect your organization before an IT or Security risk becomes a roadblock.

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real-time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and enterprises across multiple industries.

NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility, visibility, and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology provides the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure, high-performance, and compliant network infrastructure and services. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, NIKSUN has sales offices and distributors throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle, and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, please visit .

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NIKSUN Unveils Olympus 6.1, the World's First Unified Platform for AI plus Agentic Network and Cybersecurity Operations News Provided By NIKSUN Inc. September 22, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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