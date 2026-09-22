Aibound Partners With Trusted Distributor Ingram Micro To Bring Enterprise AI Security To Channel Partners

AIBound is the Control Plane for High Risk AI. Discover your AI in use. See what identities it uses and sensitive data it can reach. Then stop High Risk AI before impact. So you can Innovate Faster.

Empower your security team to stay ahead of new AI risk so you can push AI adoption forward with confidence.

Relationship with one of the world's largest technology distributors extends AIBound's reach and accelerates adoption of AI security for the enterprise

- Cheryl Rang, Vice President, Technology Solutions, Ingram Micro

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIBound, the enterprise software company pioneering AI security and governance for the modern enterprise, today announced that it has signed Ingram Micro as a distributor of its platform. The agreement gives AIBound access to one of the largest and most sophisticated technology distribution networks in the world, dramatically expanding the company's go-to-market reach across every major region.

Ingram Micro is one of the world's largest technology distributors and a business-to-business (B2B) platform company for the global technology ecosystem. The company operates in 57 countries, serves close to 200 countries, and connects more than 1,500 vendor partners with over 165,000 customers worldwide. For AIBound, the relationship opens an immediate path to thousands of resellers, value-added resellers, and managed service providers (MSPs) who are increasingly being asked by their customers to secure and govern the adoption of AI.

“Signing Ingram Micro is a defining moment for AIBound and a signal of where this market is heading,” said Niall Browne, Co-founder and CEO of AIBound.“Every enterprise on earth is racing to adopt AI, and the winners will be the ones who can do it securely, in compliance, and at speed. AIBound was built to be the control plane for exactly that moment - and teaming with a leading technology distributor lets us put it in the hands of the partners and customers who need it, in nearly 200 countries, starting now.”

As enterprises accelerate their deployment of generative and agentic AI, security and governance leaders face mounting pressure to manage new categories of risk - from data exposure and model misuse to compliance with frameworks such as the EU AI Act and NIST RMF. AIBound's platform discovers every AI in use, then reveals what each one can actually do, which identities sit behind it, and what sensitive data it can reach - giving CISOs and security teams the visibility and control to govern and prevent high-risk AI before it impacts the business.

Through Ingram Micro's distribution network and its AI- and machine-learning-powered XvantageTM platform, channel partners will be able to source, deploy, and scale AIBound's solutions alongside the broader portfolio of technologies they already deliver to their customers. The new alliance is expected to help partners attach AI security and governance to the AI infrastructure and cloud deployments their customers are already making.

“AI is transforming how businesses work, and effective governance is becoming as critical as the innovation itself,” said Cheryl Rang, Vice President, Technology Solutions, Ingram Micro.“Adding AIBound to our solution portfolio strengthens our commitment to providing partners with best-in-class technologies that help their customers secure, govern, and scale their AI initiatives, services, and solutions. Together, we will help organizations realize the value of AI while maintaining transparency, compliance, and trust.”

The distribution agreement is effective immediately. AIBound's platform is available now to Ingram Micro's channel partners across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America via the Xvantage platform. Analysts and media seeking a briefing can contact....

About AIBound

AIBound is the Control Plane for High-Risk AI. It discovers every AI in use, then reveals what each one can actually do, which identities sit behind it, and what sensitive data it can reach-so enterprises can govern and prevent high risk AI before it impacts. To learn more, visit the AIBound website at

Niall Browne

AIBound

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AIBound Partners with Trusted Distributor Ingram Micro to Bring Enterprise AI Security to Channel Partners News Provided By AIBound September 22, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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