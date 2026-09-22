Expediter Services Renews Support For Hope For The Warriors As Sponsor Of Forward Air's Drive For Hope Golf Tournament

ES is proud to announce its continued role as the Hope and Courage Sponsor for Forward's Drive for Hope Golf Tournament

Expediter Services renews its Hope & Courage sponsorship of Forward Air's fifth annual Drive For Hope Golf Tournament benefiting Hope For The Warriors.

SOUTHAVEN, MS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Expediter Services (ES), a leading provider of business and financial support for owner-operators and fleet owners in the trucking industry, is once again putting its support behind those who have served our country, renewing its commitment as the Hope & Courage Sponsor for Forward Air's fifth annual Drive For Hope Golf Tournament benefiting Hope For The Warriors (HOPE).The two-day event, hosted by Forward Air as part of its Operation Forward Freedom initiative, will take place September 28-29 at Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, Texas. The 2026 tournament is aiming to raise $600,000 to support HOPE's programs serving service members, veterans and military families.For ES, the sponsorship represents a natural extension of the company's long-standing belief in the power of community and the importance of having people in your corner when circumstances change the course of your life.“At ES, we talk a lot about the importance of having a support system, because we see every day what a difference it can make for the people we serve,” said Jeff Tacker, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of Expediter Services.“Our veterans and their families have given so much, and when they face challenges after their service, they deserve that same kind of support. Being part of Drive For Hope gives us an opportunity to stand alongside them, and we are proud to continue doing that as the Hope & Courage Sponsor.”Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors provides comprehensive support to service members, veterans and military families, with programs focused on areas including clinical health, career transition and other challenges that can accompany life after service. Its Drive For Hope Driver Rehabilitation Program helps participants regain mobility, independence and confidence following life-changing injuries.The Drive For Hope Golf Tournament is one part of Forward Air's broader Operation Forward Freedom initiative, a charitable giving and community outreach platform created to support military veterans and their families. Through Operation Forward Freedom, Forward Air has built an ongoing commitment to organizations and programs that address the challenges veterans can face as they transition to life after service.“What makes this event special is that it brings people from across the transportation industry together around something bigger than business,” Tacker said.“You see competitors become teammates, companies become partners and people who may have never met before come together because they believe in the same cause. That's what a community is supposed to look like.”The 2026 Drive For Hope will begin with a dinner and silent auction before concluding with the golf tournament. Proceeds will directly support Hope For The Warriors and its efforts to help veterans, service members and their families build stronger, more independent futures.ES encourages members of the trucking and transportation communities, along with others who want to support America's military families, to learn more about the event and opportunities to participate, sponsor or contribute.For more information about the 2026 Drive For Hope Golf Tournament, visit the Drive For Hope event website.About Expediter ServicesA full-service, one-stop support company with expertise in financial services, financial technology, relationship lending and general business support, Expediter Services (ES) has developed highly effective programs focused on creating opportunities for and servicing independent contractors, owner-operators and fleet owners in the trucking industry, including the expedited, LTL and TL sectors. ES features support and advantages in the areas of contract driver services, equipment financing and leasing, truck sales, management services, insurance services and discount programs. In addition to serving as a leading provider of capacity in the expedited sector of trucking, ES has built a strong network of independent contractors, partner motor carriers and vendors within the over-the-road, general trucking sector of the transportation industry. For more information on opportunities and services offered through ES, visit ESsuccessintrucking.About Hope For The WarriorsFounded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit that provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans and military families. From clinical health to career transition, HOPE works to restore self, family and hope.

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Expediter Services Renews Support for Hope For The Warriors as Sponsor of Forward Air's Drive For Hope Golf Tournament News Provided By Expediter Services September 22, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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