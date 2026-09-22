Simonetta Lein continues her red carpet message from“Built This Without Permission” at the 2026 Emmys with“No Permission Needed,” celebrating independence.

- Simonetta Lein

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Simonetta Lein Takes“No Permission Needed” to the 2026 Emmys

Following her“Built This Without Permission” GRAMMYs statement, Simonetta Lein continues her red carpet story with a new message about self belief, independence and creating your own path

LOS ANGELES, CA | 2026 - At the 2026 Emmys, Simonetta Lein continues a red carpet story that began at the GRAMMYs with two simple words:

NO PERMISSION NEEDED.

Earlier this year, Lein arrived at the 2026 GRAMMYs in a handmade couture gown carrying the words“BUILT THIS WITHOUT PERMISSION,” a statement about resilience, independence and the determination to create something meaningful despite obstacles or a lack of powerful backing.

For the Emmys, the message evolves.

“Built This Without Permission was about what I have done,” says Lein.“No Permission Needed is about what comes next. Once you understand that you do not need permission to build your life, your career or your vision, you stop waiting for approval.”

The new statement continues Lein's personal philosophy while reflecting her journey as an Italian born, Philadelphia based TV host, top model, philanthropist and creator of The Simonetta Lein Show.

The red carpet has become an extension of her storytelling. Rather than simply presenting a fashion look, Lein uses each appearance to communicate an idea, with the 2026 GRAMMYs establishing the first chapter and the Emmys carrying that conversation forward.

“There is a difference between asking for permission and knowing that you already have the right to create,” Lein says.“No Permission Needed is for every person who has been told they are not ready, not connected enough, not established enough or not supposed to be in the room.”

The message also reflects the ethos behind The Simonetta Lein Show, which has built an international audience through conversations with major figures across entertainment, music, business and culture, while focusing on the human stories behind success.

At the Emmys,“NO PERMISSION NEEDED” becomes more than words on a red carpet. It is the continuation of a visual language Lein is creating around independence, courage and the freedom to define your own next chapter.

It is also a reflection of the philosophy behind Lein's work: create your own platform, open doors for others and use visibility with purpose.

“At the GRAMMYs, I said, 'Built This Without Permission,'” Lein says.“At the Emmys, I am saying, 'No Permission Needed.' The message is simple: keep building, keep creating and keep moving forward.”

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Simonetta Lein Takes“No Permission Needed” to the 2026 Emmys News Provided By Ausonia Partners September 22, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, U.S. Politics



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