Orland Park, IL Personal Injury Lawyers Named In 2027 Best Lawyers Awards

Schwartz Injury Law Attorneys Named 2027 Best Lawyers

ORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Schwartz Injury Law is excited to announce that Attorneys Michael S. Shinsky, Olivia N. Schwartz, and David A. Brody have been selected for the 2027 Best Lawyers“Ones to Watch” list in the area of Personal Injury Litigation on behalf of plaintiffs. These three awards speak to the level of rigor and strategy our attorneys bring to every claim, from the initial investigation through settlement negotiations or trial.

Attorney Michael S. Shinsky joined Schwartz Injury Law in 2004. His trial background allows him to provide aggressive representation across a wide range of personal injury cases, and he is prepared to present a claim before a jury when an insurance company refuses to offer fair compensation. Among his many notable case results over the years, he helped secure a $9.9 million recovery in a fatal car accident claim in rural Illinois.

Attorney Olivia N. Schwartz joined the firm in 2015 as a law clerk before later becoming an associate attorney. She is a cum laude graduate of Chicago-Kent College of Law, and today, she represents victims of medical malpractice, premises liability accidents, auto accidents, defective product claims, and similar incidents.

Attorney David A. Brody joined Schwartz Injury Law in 2015. Since then, he has helped secure settlements and judgments worth millions of dollars for injured clients and grieving families, including a $20 million wrongful death case involving a pedestrian fatality. His practice covers medical malpractice, premises liability claims, product liability claims, auto accident claims, and other serious injury cases.

The Best Lawyers selection process is based on peer review, relying on nominations and evaluations from leading lawyers. Because the process depends on the judgment of practicing attorneys, inclusion on the list signals genuine respect within the legal community. The award-winning attorneys at Schwartz Injury Law have secured millions of dollars in compensation for injury victims across the state, from mass tort settlements to individual verdicts.

About Schwartz Injury Law

Our firm operates seven conveniently accessible offices located in Orland Park, Arlington Heights, Glen Ellyn, Joliet, Elmhurst, Peoria, and Rockford, allowing us to serve injury victims throughout Illinois.

At Schwartz Injury Law, we understand that an accident does not wait for business hours, so our firm is available for calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To schedule a free initial consultation, call 708-888-2160 or visit .

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