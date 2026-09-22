Cabo Platinum Reports Los Cabos Villa Guests Are Booking The Service Behind The Villa, Not Just The Property

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The company says yacht charters, grocery stocking and private chefs are the services guests add most often to a villa stay.

- Mishan Andre, Managing Partner at Cabo Platinum

CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cabo Platinum reports that every guest who rents a villa through the company uses at least one concierge-arranged service during the stay, ranging from a single airport transfer to full itinerary planning.

The pattern matters because of what a hotel room now costs in the region. Los Cabos posted an average daily rate of $440 in 2025, the highest in Mexico and up from $286 in 2017, with annual occupancy near 70 percent, according to the Los Cabos Tourism Board. The destination drew close to 3.8 million visitors over the year, and roughly 80 percent of its hotel inventory sits in the five-star category.

Visitor arrivals remained substantial into 2026. Los Cabos International Airport received about 1.6 million arriving passengers between January and May, including some 1.05 million international arrivals, according to Los Cabos Tourism Board figures. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported that international traffic at the airport rose 2.6 percent in January 2026 against January 2025, while domestic passenger volume fell 5.6 percent.

At those rates, a group weighing several hotel suites against one private house is comparing more than square footage. The villa side of that decision depends on who cooks, who drives, and who fills the refrigerator before arrival.

Cabo Platinum ranked the services guests add most frequently. Yacht charters come first, which the company attributes to the draw of the ocean, fishing and luxurious leisure activites in Baja California Sur. Grocery stocking is second and private chefs third.

"Some guests simply ask us to handle the airport run and the grocery order," said Mishan Andre, Managing Partner at Cabo Platinum. "Others have been to Cabo a dozen times and just want to know which restaurant opened this month. And some hand us the whole week. The point is to take the work out of the vacation so people spend their time with the people they truly want to enjoy."

Wider industry data points the same way. In a July 2026 Virtuoso survey of nearly 800 travel advisors worldwide, multigenerational and family travel led the trip types clients are requesting more of, cited by 69 per cent of respondents. Group trips place a premium on shared meals, transport and activities that a single household booking does not.

Cabo Platinum assigns a personal concierge to every villa booking. It charters crewed yachts up to 250 feet and private jets, and arranges in-villa private chefs, butlers, spa and fitness services, ground transportation and guided tours across the region.

The model differs from a standalone vacation rental, where a traveller books the house and then sources each service separately. The company's villa collection spans Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo, the Tourist Corridor, East Cape and Todos Santos, including properties in Pedregal, Palmilla, Querencia, Diamante, Cabo del Sol, Hacienda Beach Club and Puerto Los Cabos. Cabo Platinum says it inspects each property before adding it.

The company also manages villas for homeowners and operates a real estate brokerage covering resort communities and fractional ownership.

Information on villas, charters and concierge services is available at or call (530) 290-8138.

About Cabo Platinum

Cabo Platinum is a luxury travel and real estate company based in Los Cabos, Mexico, with a corporate office in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company arranges private villa rentals, yacht and private jet charters, in-villa staffing and curated experiences across Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo, the Tourist Corridor, East Cape and Todos Santos. It also provides villa property management and real estate brokerage services.

Mishan Andre

Cabo Platinum

+1 530-290-8138

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Cabo Platinum Reports Los Cabos Villa Guests Are Booking the Service Behind the Villa, Not Just the Property News Provided By flareAI September 22, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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