Local Flooring Experts Report Rising Demand for Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

flooring contractors in South Carolina

growing demand for luxury vinyl plank flooring

luxury vinyl flooring solutions for residential properties

luxury vinyl plank flooring company in South Carolina

Local flooring experts report rising demand for luxury vinyl plank flooring as homeowners seek durable, stylish, and low-maintenance flooring solutions.

MONCKS CORNER, SC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- South Carolina | September 22, 2026 | Diamond Floors of South Carolina reports increased customer interest in luxury vinyl plank flooring for residential flooring projects, with homeowners seeking durable, low-maintenance flooring options that can suit a range of interior styles.The company has observed growing interest in luxury vinyl plank (LVP) as homeowners evaluate flooring materials for renovations, replacements, and new residential projects. According to the company's service experience, requests have included projects involving living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, hallways, bathrooms, and other areas where homeowners want a practical flooring surface with a wood-inspired appearance.The reported growing demand for luxury vinyl plank flooring reflects interest in a flooring category designed to combine visual versatility with features suited to everyday residential use. Product specifications vary by manufacturer and collection, so factors such as wear layers, construction, thickness, locking systems, warranty terms, and water resistance can differ between products.Why Are Homeowners Considering Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring?Luxury vinyl plank flooring consists of manufactured vinyl flooring designed to replicate the appearance of materials such as hardwood. Modern LVP products are available in a wide range of colors, plank sizes, textures, and patterns, giving homeowners several design options without using natural wood throughout a property.One factor behind interest in LVP is its suitability for different areas of a home. Depending on the product selected, vinyl plank flooring can provide a surface designed to handle routine household activity while requiring basic cleaning and maintenance.Waterproof vinyl plank flooring has also attracted attention for rooms where moisture exposure is a concern. However, waterproof performance depends on the specific product and installation system. Homeowners should review manufacturer specifications before selecting a flooring product for bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, or other moisture-prone spaces.Installation Remains an Important Part of Flooring PerformanceProduct selection represents only one part of a flooring project. Proper preparation and installation can affect the finished appearance, stability, and long-term performance of an LVP floor.Luxury vinyl plank flooring installation can involve several preparation steps before the planks are installed. These may include removing existing flooring where required, preparing the subfloor, addressing unsuitable surface conditions, checking floor transitions, measuring the installation area, and following the manufacturer's installation requirements.Subfloor conditions can be especially important. Uneven or damaged surfaces may affect how the finished flooring sits and can contribute to visible imperfections. The appropriate preparation depends on the existing surface, the selected flooring system, and the manufacturer's requirements.The benefits of professional LVP flooring installation can include proper product handling, attention to subfloor preparation, accurate layout, appropriate expansion spacing where required, and installation according to product specifications. Professional installation does not eliminate product limitations, but it can help ensure the flooring system is installed within its intended requirements.LVP Installation Services Available in Moncks CornerDiamond Floors of South Carolina provides LVP flooring installation services in Moncks Corner as part of its residential flooring services. Installation projects can vary based on room size, existing flooring, subfloor conditions, selected product, transitions, and the overall layout of the property.For homeowners planning a flooring replacement, an assessment of the installation area can help identify preparation requirements before work begins. Existing baseboards, trim, appliances, door clearances, and transitions between flooring types may also affect the installation process.The final scope of work depends on the condition of the property and the flooring system selected by the customer.Waterproof Flooring Is Being Considered for High-Use AreasInterest in waterproof flooring solutions has also contributed to the discussion around LVP for residential applications. Waterproof vinyl products can be suitable for certain areas where spills or moisture are part of normal household activity.Still, the term ""waterproof"" should not be treated as a guarantee against every moisture-related problem. Flooring performance can depend on seams, installation methods, subfloor conditions, plumbing issues, standing water, and the specifications of the individual product.Homeowners considering waterproof vinyl plank flooring should therefore review the product's technical documentation and installation requirements. Proper installation and moisture management remain important even when the flooring itself carries a waterproof designation.Flooring Design Options Continue to BroadenAnother factor in LVP's residential appeal is the range of available design choices. Manufacturers offer products designed to resemble different wood species, plank widths, colors, and surface textures.These choices allow LVP to work across several interior design approaches. A homeowner may select a light wood appearance for an open living space, a darker finish for a traditional interior, or a neutral tone for a contemporary renovation.For contractors and flooring professionals, product selection also requires attention to practical specifications. Appearance is only one consideration. Wear resistance, plank construction, installation method, moisture performance, maintenance requirements, and warranty coverage can all influence whether a product fits a particular project.Charleston Homeowners Have Access to Professional Installation ServicesDiamond Floors of South Carolina is also a recognized professional vinyl flooring contractor in Charleston, SC. Residential flooring projects in the Charleston area can include individual room replacements as well as larger renovation projects.Project requirements can differ from one property to another. Factors such as the home's existing floor structure, room dimensions, subfloor material, moisture exposure, and selected LVP product can influence preparation and installation.A professional flooring assessment can help establish the appropriate installation approach before materials are installed.LVP as a Residential Flooring OptionThe reported interest in LVP forms part of a broader selection process homeowners face when replacing residential flooring. Hardwood, tile, laminate, carpet, and vinyl products each have different characteristics, maintenance requirements, installation methods, and costs.Luxury vinyl flooring solutions for residential properties can offer an alternative for homeowners who want the visual appearance associated with wood while selecting a manufactured flooring product. The right choice depends on the property's needs, the intended room use, product specifications, design preferences, and installation conditions.For this reason, flooring professionals typically consider both the product and the installation environment when planning an LVP project.About Diamond Floors of South CarolinaDiamond Floors of South Carolina is a flooring service provider serving residential customers in South Carolina. The company offers flooring installation services, including luxury vinyl plank flooring installation, and serves areas such as Moncks Corner and Charleston. Its services cover residential flooring projects, including product selection, preparation, installation, and related requirements. Specific services and installation methods depend on the flooring product and conditions of each property.Media ContactWebsite:Phone: 843-499-8006Email:...Address: 2735 S. Live Oak DriveMoncks Corner, SC 29461Office Hours:Monday – Friday 8 AM – 5 PMSaturday – 10 AM – 3 PMSunday – Closed

O.K. Van Slett

Diamond Floors of South Carolina

+1 843-499-8006

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Local Flooring Experts Report Rising Demand for Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring News Provided By Digital guider September 22, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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