Wave Maker Craft Now Serving Lake Of The Ozarks Boat Owners With Flexiteek Flooring

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New local business offers a thoughtful, straightforward approach to Flexiteek boat-flooring projects.

- Paul Skinner, Owner, Wave Maker CraftLAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wave Maker Craft is now serving the Lake of the Ozarks boating community with custom boat flooring projects featuring Flexiteek, the manufacturer the business is currently using. The company is designed for owners who want a more comfortable, durable, and personalized experience aboard their boats.Wave Maker Craft helps boat owners update worn, outdated, or difficult-to-maintain flooring with Flexiteek while considering the design and installation decisions that fit the way each boat is used. From family pontoons and cruisers to wake boats, fishing boats, and other recreational vessels, the company is built around the belief that a boat floor should support both the owner's lifestyle and the boat's finished appearance.“Your flooring affects the way a boat feels every time you step aboard,” said Paul Skinner, Owner of Wave Maker Craft.“It influences comfort, traction, cleanup, and the overall look of the boat. Wave Maker Craft was created to give Lake of the Ozarks owners a thoughtful, straightforward option when they are ready to improve that experience.”Wave Maker Craft works with owners at the outset of a project to understand the boat, the existing flooring, the project areas, style preferences, and the conditions that matter in everyday use. Rather than treating flooring as a one-size-fits-all upgrade, the business emphasizes clear communication and practical consideration of factors such as wet traffic, direct sun, cleanup needs, access, timing, and design details.The company currently uses Flexiteek for its boat flooring projects. Its service approach is intended to make projects feel more manageable for owners-from the first discussion through product selection, project definition, and installation planning. Owners considering an upgrade are invited to begin by sharing their boat make and model, project goals, location, desired timing, and photos of the areas they would like to improve.“Lake of the Ozarks boat owners take pride in their boats, and they use them hard,” Skinner said.“Whether the goal is a cleaner, more practical deck, more comfortable footing, a custom look, or a complete refresh, we want to help make the process clear and the finished result feel right for that owner's boat.”For more information or to start a project conversation, contact Wave Maker Craft at 573-552-7952,..., or visit wavemakercraft.About Wave Maker CraftWave Maker Craft is now serving Lake of the Ozarks boat owners with custom boat flooring projects featuring Flexiteek. Led by owner Paul Skinner, the company focuses on clear project communication, thoughtful design, and an upgraded on-water experience tailored to the way each owner uses their boat.Media Assets and InterviewsApproved company information, project photography, Flexiteek material samples, and interview availability with Paul Skinner, Owner, are available upon request.

Paul Skinner, Owner

Wave Maker Craft

+1 573-552-7952

email us here

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Wave Maker Craft Now Serving Lake of the Ozarks Boat Owners With Flexiteek Flooring News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs September 22, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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