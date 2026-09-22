Groundworx Introduces GAIN: An Autonomous Intelligence Network Built To Transform Environmental Decision-Making

GAIN - Bringing Predictive Environmental Intelligence to the World

Launch Day for GroundWorx - GAIN Predictive AI

Launch Day for GroundWorx - GAIN Predictive AI

Powered by hundreds of millions of real-world data points, GAIN turns continuous ground-level observations into predictive environmental intelligence.

- Diego Borrego - President & CTOSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GroundWorx Inc. today announced the launch of GAIN -the GroundWorx Autonomous Intelligence Network-an Agentic AI / Deep Learning environmental intelligence platform designed to help organizations understand what is happening beneath the surface, anticipate what will happen next, and act before resources, money, or time are lost.Most environmental decisions are still based on periodic measurements, visual inspections, generalized weather information, and human assumptions. GAIN replaces those isolated snapshots with continuously collected, location-specific intelligence from autonomous GroundWorx sensors operating directly in the environments they monitor.“Artificial intelligence is only as valuable as the information it learns from,” said Brad David, founder and CEO of GroundWorx.“GAIN is being built on hundreds of millions of real-world observations collected from beneath the ground-where many of the most important environmental changes begin. We are giving AI access to a layer of the physical world that has historically been difficult to see, measure, and understand.”From Observation to PredictionGAIN combines autonomous field hardware, LTE Cat-1 connectivity, cloud infrastructure, machine learning, and agentic AI to create a continuously learning Environmental Intelligence Network.The GroundWorx network has already collected more than 700 million environmental data points and continues to add approximately one million new observations every three days. Each observation strengthens GAIN's ability to recognize patterns, establish environmental baselines, and develop increasingly accurate predictive models.Unlike conventional monitoring platforms that simply display sensor readings, GAIN interprets what the data means, identifies emerging conditions, and recommends the next best action.GAIN transforms:Moisture readings into irrigation intelligenceRoot-zone conditions into plant-health predictionsSalinity and temperature changes into early warningsAtmospheric observations into localized risk awarenessIndividual locations into a continuously learning networkThe result is a progression from reactive management to predictive environmental intelligence.Intelligence Begins at the SourceGAIN is powered by GroundWorx's GX-1 Platform and its portfolio of autonomous sensing infrastructure, including iQ SmartWells, GX-1 Series sensors, iQ Capsules, and iQ SmartTowers.Each device independently transmits environmental observations from the field to the cloud through LTE Cat-1 connectivity. The network does not depend on local Wi-Fi, gateways, or sensor-to-sensor mesh communications, enabling operation across large, complex, and geographically distributed environments.GroundWorx sensors can capture measurements including volumetric water content, soil temperature, salinity, dielectric conditions, and other environmental variables. GAIN can combine those observations with weather, geographic, operational, and historical information to develop a more complete understanding of each monitored location.“GroundWorx has spent years solving one of the hardest parts of environmental AI: reliably moving high-quality information from the ground to the cloud,” said Diego Borrego, president and chief technology officer of GroundWorx.“GAIN is the intelligence layer that allows this data to compound in value.”Creating a New Environmental Intelligence LayerGAIN is initially focused on water-intensive and environmentally sensitive markets, including golf, sports turf, commercial landscapes, agriculture, universities, resorts, urban infrastructure, and wildfire-risk environments.Potential applications include:Predicting when and where irrigation is actually requiredReducing unnecessary water use without compromising plant healthIdentifying developing root-zone problems before visible damage occursComparing environmental performance across multiple propertiesSupporting automated irrigation and maintenance decisionsDetecting localized conditions associated with fire and environmental riskEnabling software partners to build specialized applications on GroundWorx intelligenceOrganizations retain ownership of their identifiable site data. GAIN can use anonymized and aggregated environmental intelligence to improve its models without revealing a participant's location-specific information.As the network expands, GroundWorx expects intelligence generated across environments, climates, and applications to improve the value delivered to every network participant-a model the company calls Intelligence Compounding.More Than a Sensor PlatformGAIN represents GroundWorx's evolution from an environmental sensor company into an AI-driven data and intelligence company.The company's long-term vision is to create an autonomous environmental intelligence layer that can support people, machines and software systems responsible for managing the physical world.“We are not simply connecting devices,” David said.“We are connecting environmental observations so they can become knowledge. GAIN will help organizations stop guessing, begin predicting, and make every decision with a clearer understanding of what is happening below the surface.”About GroundWorxGroundWorx Inc. is an environmental intelligence company developing autonomous infrastructure that connects the physical world to artificial intelligence. Through its GX-1 sensing platform and GAIN-the GroundWorx Autonomous Intelligence Network-the company turns continuous, location-specific environmental observations into actionable, predictive intelligence.GroundWorx serves markets including golf, sports turf, commercial landscaping, agriculture, universities, resorts, smart cities, and environmental risk management.The Intelligence Beneath Every DecisionTMMedia Contact:GroundWorx Inc.Brad David...+1 (425) 283-7600

Brad David

GroundWorx

+1 425-283-7600

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GroundWorx Introduces GAIN: An Autonomous Intelligence Network Built to Transform Environmental Decision-Making News Provided By GroundWorx September 22, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Environment, Technology



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