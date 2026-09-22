Groundworx Introduces GAIN: An Autonomous Intelligence Network Built To Transform Environmental Decision-Making
GAIN - Bringing Predictive Environmental Intelligence to the World
Launch Day for GroundWorx - GAIN Predictive AI
Launch Day for GroundWorx - GAIN Predictive AI
Powered by hundreds of millions of real-world data points, GAIN turns continuous ground-level observations into predictive environmental intelligence.GroundWorx has spent years solving one of the hardest parts of environmental AI: reliably moving high-quality information from the ground to the GAIN cloud.” - Diego Borrego - President & CTOSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GroundWorx Inc. today announced the launch of GAIN -the GroundWorx Autonomous Intelligence Network-an Agentic AI / Deep Learning environmental intelligence platform designed to help organizations understand what is happening beneath the surface, anticipate what will happen next, and act before resources, money, or time are lost.
Most environmental decisions are still based on periodic measurements, visual inspections, generalized weather information, and human assumptions. GAIN replaces those isolated snapshots with continuously collected, location-specific intelligence from autonomous GroundWorx sensors operating directly in the environments they monitor.
“Artificial intelligence is only as valuable as the information it learns from,” said Brad David, founder and CEO of GroundWorx.“GAIN is being built on hundreds of millions of real-world observations collected from beneath the ground-where many of the most important environmental changes begin. We are giving AI access to a layer of the physical world that has historically been difficult to see, measure, and understand.”
From Observation to Prediction
GAIN combines autonomous field hardware, LTE Cat-1 connectivity, cloud infrastructure, machine learning, and agentic AI to create a continuously learning Environmental Intelligence Network.
The GroundWorx network has already collected more than 700 million environmental data points and continues to add approximately one million new observations every three days. Each observation strengthens GAIN's ability to recognize patterns, establish environmental baselines, and develop increasingly accurate predictive models.
Unlike conventional monitoring platforms that simply display sensor readings, GAIN interprets what the data means, identifies emerging conditions, and recommends the next best action.
GAIN transforms:
Moisture readings into irrigation intelligence
Root-zone conditions into plant-health predictions
Salinity and temperature changes into early warnings
Atmospheric observations into localized risk awareness
Individual locations into a continuously learning network
The result is a progression from reactive management to predictive environmental intelligence.
Intelligence Begins at the Source
GAIN is powered by GroundWorx's GX-1 Platform and its portfolio of autonomous sensing infrastructure, including iQ SmartWells, GX-1 Series sensors, iQ Capsules, and iQ SmartTowers.
Each device independently transmits environmental observations from the field to the cloud through LTE Cat-1 connectivity. The network does not depend on local Wi-Fi, gateways, or sensor-to-sensor mesh communications, enabling operation across large, complex, and geographically distributed environments.
GroundWorx sensors can capture measurements including volumetric water content, soil temperature, salinity, dielectric conditions, and other environmental variables. GAIN can combine those observations with weather, geographic, operational, and historical information to develop a more complete understanding of each monitored location.
“GroundWorx has spent years solving one of the hardest parts of environmental AI: reliably moving high-quality information from the ground to the cloud,” said Diego Borrego, president and chief technology officer of GroundWorx.“GAIN is the intelligence layer that allows this data to compound in value.”
Creating a New Environmental Intelligence Layer
GAIN is initially focused on water-intensive and environmentally sensitive markets, including golf, sports turf, commercial landscapes, agriculture, universities, resorts, urban infrastructure, and wildfire-risk environments.
Potential applications include:
Predicting when and where irrigation is actually required
Reducing unnecessary water use without compromising plant health
Identifying developing root-zone problems before visible damage occurs
Comparing environmental performance across multiple properties
Supporting automated irrigation and maintenance decisions
Detecting localized conditions associated with fire and environmental risk
Enabling software partners to build specialized applications on GroundWorx intelligence
Organizations retain ownership of their identifiable site data. GAIN can use anonymized and aggregated environmental intelligence to improve its models without revealing a participant's location-specific information.
As the network expands, GroundWorx expects intelligence generated across environments, climates, and applications to improve the value delivered to every network participant-a model the company calls Intelligence Compounding.
More Than a Sensor Platform
GAIN represents GroundWorx's evolution from an environmental sensor company into an AI-driven data and intelligence company.
The company's long-term vision is to create an autonomous environmental intelligence layer that can support people, machines and software systems responsible for managing the physical world.
“We are not simply connecting devices,” David said.“We are connecting environmental observations so they can become knowledge. GAIN will help organizations stop guessing, begin predicting, and make every decision with a clearer understanding of what is happening below the surface.”
About GroundWorx
GroundWorx Inc. is an environmental intelligence company developing autonomous infrastructure that connects the physical world to artificial intelligence. Through its GX-1 sensing platform and GAIN-the GroundWorx Autonomous Intelligence Network-the company turns continuous, location-specific environmental observations into actionable, predictive intelligence.
GroundWorx serves markets including golf, sports turf, commercial landscaping, agriculture, universities, resorts, smart cities, and environmental risk management.
The Intelligence Beneath Every DecisionTM
Media Contact:
GroundWorx Inc.
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GroundWorx
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