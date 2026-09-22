Pylontech / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/ESG

Pylontech Starts Mass Production of 588Ah and 601Ah LFP Cells for ESS

22.09.2026 / 16:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HEFEI, China, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pylontech (688063:SH) starts mass production of its 588Ah and 601Ah Prismatic LFP Cells for ESS at its Hefei manufacturing base on September 21, marking a new step in the company's expansion into utility-scale energy storage.



Developed in-house, the 588Ah and 601Ah cells are designed for large-scale energy storage applications, offering high safety, long cycle life and high energy efficiency. More than 100MWh of the new cells have already been produced, demonstrating the company's ability to manufacture the new products at scale. The cells are also being integrated into Pylontech's next-generation PyOcean 6.25MWh and 8MWh energy storage systems, which are set to enter project delivery. The move comes as Pylontech continues to expand its presence in the utility-scale energy storage market. The company has supplied systems for a growing number of large-scale projects in China and overseas, including a 120MW/240MWh energy storage project in Yangzhou, Jiangsu, a 200MW/400MWh standalone BESS in Ningxia, as well as projects in Europe. These projects have expanded Pylontech's experience in the delivery and deployment of large-scale energy storage systems.



The new cells deliver improvements across key performance metrics, including capacity, energy density, cycle life and energy efficiency. The 601Ah cell achieves an energy density of 425.8Wh/L, a cycle life of more than 12,000 cycles and energy efficiency of 96.5%. Its higher capacity also reduces the number of cells and interconnections required within a storage system, enabling more compact system designs, more efficient integration and improved lifecycle economics. Production of the new cells is supported by Pylontech's intelligent manufacturing capabilities at its Hefei base. Core production processes are 100% automated, supported by more than 120 industrial robots and 180 sets of intelligent manufacturing equipment. The company's manufacturing execution system (MES) captures production and quality data throughout the manufacturing process, enabling 100% end-to-end traceability for every cell and supporting consistent quality control.



With the 588Ah and 601Ah cells now in mass production, Pylontech will continue to advance its cell technology, manufacturing and system integration capabilities to support the growing demand for utility-scale energy storage worldwide.



View original content to download multimedia: 22.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

