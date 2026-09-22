Bengal: SER Starts Imparting Life-Saving Skills Training To Staff

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 22 (IANS) In line with Railway Board directives, South Eastern Railway (SER) has launched a drive to impart life-saving skills training to its staff. These skills will help save lives during emergencies, officials said.

The comprehensive, zone-wide“Hands-on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Basic Life Support (BLS) Training Programme” started at the SER headquarters in Garden Reach, Kolkata, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. The ultimate goal is to train at least 20 per cent of staff at the headquarters and the divisions in essential life-saving CPR skills through practical training.

The training programme is being conducted in coordination with the medical department of SER and St John's Ambulance Brigade. It will continue for three months.

“Similar hands-on CPR and BLS training sessions are also being incorporated into the training schedules of various Railway Training Institutes under SER. The programme has already commenced at various divisional headquarters and health units across the zones,” an official said.

During the day, 68 designated staff received training at the headquarters. The training programme comprises three key components: a PowerPoint presentation on CPR and Basic Life Support, practical hands-on training using mannequins, and a multiple-choice question-and-answer session to assess participants' understanding. The organisers distributed certificates to successful participants after they completed the training.

“The initiative is aimed at enhancing awareness and preparedness among railway employees to respond effectively during medical emergencies and potentially save lives through timely intervention,” the official said.

The hands-on CPR training programme will be conducted at the Garden Reach headquarters once every week until all departments are covered.

“These skills will not only come in handy when they are at work. They will be useful when these people are with their families and friends or while commuting,” the official added.

CPR helps save lives after cardiac arrests. It may also be required at accident sites or after people are rescued from fires or building collapses.